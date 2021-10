LB Jamie Collins (not injury related) With the team pursuing a trade of Jamie Collins, he has been ruled out. “Jamie Collins will not be in the building as we are exploring a trade,” coach Dan Campbell said at an impromptu press conference on Thursday. “Out of respect for him, you know, he’s played a long time in this league, appreciate him in the offseason getting his weight down, was doing what we asked him to do. His attitude has been great. It has nothing to do with any of that. Just felt like it was time for a reduced role, and I have too much respect for him to do that.”

