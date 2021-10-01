CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Should get more chances

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Coach Joe Judge said he will "definitely try" to get Toney the ball Sunday in New Orleans, though Judge did caution that he doesn't necessarily expect the rookie to replicate what Sterling Shepard (hamstring) or Darius Slayton (hamstring) normally do, Ryan Dunleavy of the NY Post reports. Toney caught two...

www.cbssports.com

USA Today

Giants' Joe Judge: Kadarius Toney's social media rant was misunderstood

Just hours after the New York Giants fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Washington Football Team, losing on a last-second field goal, rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney hit social media. “I don’t be mad, [expletive] just be lame to me. For real,” Toney wrote. The assumption at the time was...
NFL
ESPN

Kadarius Toney's career with Giants begins with a lot of noise, little production

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It may be early in New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney's career, but the head-scratching incidents outnumber the catches so far. That is not ideal for a first-round pick whose maiden practice ended prematurely because he was wearing cleats that were the wrong size. The drama hasn’t dissipated since, and the production hasn't pushed the nonsense to the background.
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Coordinators Patrick Graham, Jason Garrett, Thomas McGaughey, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Kadarius Toney, S Xavier McKinney

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Q: How frustrating was that performance late in the game by your defense?. A: I'm focused right now really on Atlanta and third downs today, but just to speak on it in terms of frustration, I'm frustrated with myself more than anything. Obviously, I've got to do a better job in those situations, the two-minute and stuff like that. Got to do a better job there, but thankfully (Head Coach) Joe (Judge) has given us a bunch of opportunities this week to work on it like he has every week and hopefully we execute it better starting with practice. That's the only way I know how to attack it. Start with practice, start with the meetings, start with the preparation, and attack it full on and look to get better at it. That's how I've worked throughout my whole career, so thankfully we have another opportunity hopefully. That will be good.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Why New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney's NFL Career is Off to a Slow Start

Every football team’s goal is to get its first-round draft pick on the field in Week 1, contributing to the team efforts. For the Giants, getting their first-rounder, receiver Kadarius Toney, on the field has been a challenge, thanks to various issues. These issues, which have cost him valuable training camp practice time combined with Toney's relatively newness in playing the receiver position in the largest media market, have all made for a bumpy ride to start his career.
NFL
NJ.com

As Kadarius Toney, John Ross emerge for Giants, that could leave 1 notable wide receiver on the chopping block

By the time Kadarius Toney took the podium after the Giants beat the Saints on Sunday, he’d already started capturing the fan base’s imagination. Toney had just completed his best game as a pro, catching and juking his way to 78 receiving yards. He endeared himself to fans even further after the game with his flashy outfit — shiny chain necklaces, a designer hat, expensive slides and a t-shirt that said “Trap Star” — and his words.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ Kadarius Toney addresses eye-opening social media posts

The Giants have seldom used first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney thus far. Through the first two games, the No. 20 overall draft pick totaled just 24 offensive snaps, including only five in the Week 1 loss to Denver. Toney then posted what seemed to be a cryptic message to Instagram...
NFL
Audacy

Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney likely to see expanded role due to injuries

Giants wide receivers wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both appear to be questionable at best for Week 4 due to hamstring injuries. The veteran wideouts both missed Thursday practice after making early exits against the Falcons in Week 3. Shepard in particular seemed to be emerging as a...
NFL
247Sports

New York Giants' Kadarius Toney breaks down breakout performance vs. New Orleans Saints

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney had the first breakout performance of his NFL career in the Giants' 27-21 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints. Toney, who entered the game with four catches for 14 yards through the first three contests, was targeted a career-high nine times, catching six passes for 78 yards. He also rushed once for a yard.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: John Ross speaks on speed, chemistry with Kadarius Toney

With John Ross, the New York Giants may have found a receiving talent that adds even more value to their already deep lineup at the position. While Ross was more or less considered a draft bust based on his first four seasons in the league after being taken in the top 10 by the Bengals, the wide receiver showed flashes of his old potential in week 4.
NFL
