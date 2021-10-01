Lions' Romeo Okwara: Limited in practice all week

Okwara (shoulder) has been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bears. Okwara landed on the injury report this week and was a limited participant in every practice. The 26-year-old had his most productive game of the season in Week 3, logging a season-high four tackles and his first sack of the year. Trey Flowers (shoulder) has already been ruled out, so the Lions are already thin at outside linebacker. If Okwara isn't able to suit up, Charles Harris will likely see an increase in snaps against the Bears.