CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions' Romeo Okwara: Limited in practice all week

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Okwara (shoulder) has been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bears. Okwara landed on the injury report this week and was a limited participant in every practice. The 26-year-old had his most productive game of the season in Week 3, logging a season-high four tackles and his first sack of the year. Trey Flowers (shoulder) has already been ruled out, so the Lions are already thin at outside linebacker. If Okwara isn't able to suit up, Charles Harris will likely see an increase in snaps against the Bears.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions add K Ryan Santoso to practice squad and protect him for Week 3

The Detroit Lions added an old friend to the practice squad on Wednesday. The Lions brought in kicker Ryan Santoso to the 16-man practice squad. Santoso was with the Lions in 2018 as an undrafted rookie and saw work as both a punter and a placekicker. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Santoso has a huge leg and can capably fill in as a practice leg at either spot, though the Lions brought him in specifically as a kicker. He was with the Carolina Panthers earlier this season.
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Lions

Injuries continue to be a storyline for the Ravens heading into Week 3, as five players dealing with ailments missed Wednesday's practice. Two starters on the defensive line did not practice, Brandon Williams (neck) and Derek Wolfe (hip/back). Williams was injured during the second half of Sunday night's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and did not return, while Wolfe has not played this season.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Lions Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed WR Javon McKinley and TE Jared Pinkney to the practice squad. Detroit made room by releasing LS Beau Brinkley and P Lachlan Edwards from the unit. Detroit’s practice squad now includes:. LB Tavante Beckett. DB Jalen Elliott. DT Bruce Hector. T Darrin Paulo.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Bears#American Football
97.1 The Ticket

Lions Week 4 injury report: D'Andre Swift, Romeo Okwara both questionable for Sunday

The Lions released their final injury report of Week 4, with three players considered questionable:. DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), OLB Romeo Okwara (shoulder), and RB D'Andre Swift (groin) were all limited in practice on Friday, making them questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago. OLB Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee) did not practice again, with head coach Dan Campbell saying that he was "tilting towards probably being out" against the Bears.
NFL
WXYZ

Trey Flowers out vs. Bears, Michael Brockers, Romeo Okwara, D'Andre Swift questionable

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions have ruled linebacker Trey Flowers out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Flowers (shoulder/knee) did not practice this week. Defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), linebacker Romeo Okwara (shoulder), and running back D'Andre Swift (groin) are all listed as questionable. All three were limited participants in practice this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Lions fear Romeo Okwara has Achilles injury; Ragnow may also miss extended time

Chicago — Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara suffered a left leg injury late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, requiring him to exit the field and head to the locker room. Initially ruled as questionable to return with an ankle injury, that was changed...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Romeo Okwara suffers Achilles injury

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara suffered an Achilles injury in Sunday’s game at Chicago. Okwara went down with a non-contact injury and had his foot being looked at on the sideline before exiting to the locker room. After the game which the Bears won 24-14, Lions head coach Dan...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Lions OLB Romeo Okwara Out For Season With Torn Achilles

Ian Rapoport reports that LB Romeo Okwara did, in fact, suffer a torn Achilles’ and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season. You can expect the Lions to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster. Okwara, 26, originally signed on with...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions lose top pass rusher Romeo Okwara to potential torn Achilles tendon

CHICAGO — The Detroit Lions might have lost their second defensive starter this season to a torn Achilles tendon. Outside linebacker Romeo Okwara left Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears with an Achilles injury that appears serious. "Rome’s it isn’t good," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "It doesn’t look...
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Romeo Okwara: PIcks up ankle injury Sunday

Okwara (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Bears. Okwara was a limited participant in practice all week with a shoulder injury, but he has picked up an ankle injury Sunday. The Lions are already thin at outside linebacker with Trey Flowers (shoulder) inactive, so Charles Harris will likely see an increase in snaps during Okwara's absence.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Romeo Okwara: Ruled out for remainder of game

Okwara (anke) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Bears. The Lions were already without Trey Flowers (shoulder) for the game, and they take another hit to their defensive line with Okwara being ruled out. Charles Harris will likely see an increased role for the remainder of the contest.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions announce unfortunate news regarding OLB Romeo Okwara

Detroit Lions OLB Romeo Okwara has now been ruled OUT with a foot injury. There is already some speculation floating around that the injury could be serious. #Lions Injury Update: OLB Romeo Okwara (injury updated to Foot) has been downgraded to Out. ORIGINAL REPORT:. When it comes to defense, the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Romeo Okwara: Potential season-ending injury

Dan Campbell said Okwara has a potential Achilles injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Okwara suffered what was initially diagnosed as an ankle injury during the first half of Sunday's contest. However, it may be more serious than initially thought. If it is indeed an Achilles injury, he would be the second Lion -- Jeff Okudah is also out -- to sustain a season-ending Achilles injury this season. Charles Harris replaced the 26-year-old linebacker during Week 4 and will likely assume a bigger role if Okwara has to miss an extended period.
NFL
MLive.com

Romeo Okwara ruptures Achilles tendon, confirming Lions’ worst fears

CHICAGO -- Romeo Okwara made perhaps the biggest play of his career the last time he played at Soldier Field, bending the edge before leaving his feet to fully extend for Lions killer Mitchell Trubisky and prying out the football in the final seconds. Two plays later, Adrian Peterson plowed...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy