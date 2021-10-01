CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans' Bud Dupree: Won't play Week 4

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Dupree (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Jets, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. As expected, Dupree will sit out against the Jets after not practicing all week. The 28-year-old linebacker was active for Week 3, but he didn't see the field. In his absence, Olasunkanmi Adeniyi saw an increase in snaps and recorded four tackles and 1.5 sacks. Adeniyi will likely have a similar workload against the Jets on Sunday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Titans' Bud Dupree: Active against Indianapolis

Dupree (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Colts, according to John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com. Dupree was listed as questionable but was expected to play Sunday, so his availability for this contest isn't very surprising. The 28-year-old linebacker has played 104 total snaps through two games and has only registered two tackles.
NFL
chatsports.com

Titans vs. Colts Week 3 NFL Preview, Prediction + Injury Report On Bud Dupree & Anthony Firkser

The Tennessee Titans matchup against a division foe in the Indianapolis Colts in week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. The Titans enter week 3 with a chance to leave atop the AFC South rankings after the Texans lost to the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. The Colts might be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz which is a big blow to the Indy offense and could lead to the Titans winning this one easily. After a blowout loss in week 1 to the Cardinals the Titans bounced back with a come from behind victory of the Seahawks in week 2 giving them an even 1-1 record.
NFL
chatsports.com

Carson Wentz Expected to Play Week 3 Against Titans

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to play in a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1441933903565053956. Wentz is dealing with injuries to both ankles sustained during the Colts’ 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz threw for 247 yards...
NFL
titaninsider.com

Dupree questionable; Lewan Saffold good to go for Titans

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who had just one limited practice on Thursday and did not partake in Friday’s work, is listed as questionable by the Titans for Sunday’s AFC South showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. Dupree, coming off ACL surgery in December prior to signing with the Titans in free...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#The Jets#American Football
NBC Sports

Bud Dupree is questionable with knee injury

Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis, but he sat out Friday’s session. That has the team listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Colts. Dupree, 28, has played 87 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams this season. He has two...
NFL
NBC Sports

A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Bud Dupree out for Week Four

The Titans will be missing both of their starting wide receivers against the Jets on Sunday. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that A.J. Brown and Julio Jones will both miss the game due to hamstring injuries. Neither player practiced at all this week, so it’s no surprise that they will be out for Week Four.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play our FREE Week 4 Tennessee Titans challenge

Think you know the Tennessee Titans well? Already have this week’s game against the New York Jets all figured out?. Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Titans Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
1230 ESPN

An Open Letter Apology To Teddy Bridgewater And Broncos Coaches

Sure, it's only one game, but I was wrong. I was wrong to completely dismiss the idea of Teddy Bridgewater even being considered for the starting job of Denver Broncos QB and I would like to apologize to Teddy at this time. He seems like a good guy, and I can admit when I'm wrong.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy