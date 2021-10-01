Connecticut state employees seek 20-day extension as Gov. Lamont’s vaccination compliance deadline looms

With a deadline approaching Monday night, Connecticut state employees asked Friday for a 20-day extension of Gov. Ned Lamont’s order that they must be vaccinated or tested weekly.

The State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition said it has “zero confidence in Governor Lamont’s administration to collect and present accurate numbers on noncompliance” by the deadline.

But Max Reiss, Lamont’s chief spokesman, said there are no plans for an extension for an order that was first announced in mid-August.

“We are confident that everyone who is working to come into compliance will be able to do so by Monday evening,” Reiss said. “The week-long grace period the governor announced earlier this week was to ensure everyone had plenty of time to get vaccinated, get tested or clear up issues with their submissions.”

Continuing problems with a paperwork glitch have caused state troopers, correctional officers in the prisons, and other employees to be listed incorrectly as unvaccinated when they actually were vaccinated, officials said Friday. As such, they have been wrongly shown to be noncompliant, and the state is working to correct the glitch.

Lamont has mandated that executive branch employees be placed on unpaid leave if they do not comply by 11:59 p.m. Monday. Workers could start being replaced the following day, and those in noncompliance will be placed on unpaid leave no later than Oct. 11.

Lamont has also raised the stakes by calling for the Connecticut National Guard to start planning to replace state employees who have not been vaccinated. They would be in place next week “to support operations until replacement employees can be hired or noncompliant employees come into compliance,’” Lamont’s office said.

But Andrew Matthews, a retired trooper who serves as executive director of the state police union, says he believes there should be relatively few problems next week as long as computer glitches are fixed and all the data is compiled properly.

“The problem for us is we think the governor rushed this whole thing, and the brain hasn’t caught up with the mouth yet,” Matthews said in an interview Friday. “It’s going to take some time before they actually know who is genuinely not trying to comply and is refusing — and those are the people that they are going to have to deal with.”

Matthews said flatly that the National Guard could not replace troopers who undergo months of training at the police academy and on the road. A spokesman said the Guard has not been assigned to specific tasks yet, but the members have a wide variety of skill sets that could be helpful in state government on an emergency basis.

“I’m not sure why he would call out the National Guard,” Matthews said of Lamont. “I don’t know why he would say that. But he’s the governor, and he can do whatever he thinks is necessary to be prepared.”

Matthews said he does not try to predict the future, but he said the outcome might be similar to the school bus drivers who were expected to miss work this week but have largely showed up for their jobs.

“Troopers are going to obey the law,” Matthews said. “That’s what troopers do. ... I think troopers understand the severity of this, and they’re going to comply. If there are some who choose not to, I don’t think that will be a number that will be catastrophic to public safety. I don’t think it’s going to be an issue. I really don’t.”

Concerning the National Guard, Reiss said Lamont is taking the necessary steps to handle state operations.

Since the numbers are being tabulated by an outside contractor, Matthews did not have precise totals on troopers who have been vaccinated or agreed to weekly testing. The governor’s office also has not released an agency-by-agency breakdown.

Overall, 63% of state employees in the executive branch have reported that they are fully vaccinated, and 12% have already started testing. Overall, 25% — or as many as 8,000 employees — are listed as not vaccinated or not complying with weekly testing, as of the latest numbers. Lamont has authority over nearly 32,000 employees in the executive branch, and officials have continued tabulating the numbers as agencies provide updates on vaccinations.

Lamont’s order does not cover the legislature or the courts, which are separate branches of government.

Reiss said the governor’s office expects “some level of disruption” next week due to state employees being placed on leave due to failure to comply with the vaccination or testing mandate.

“Given the steps that we’ve taken, and given some of the clerical issues we’re dealing with, I think it is fair that we will see some level of disruption,” he said. “The level of it, that’s what’s difficult to tell, but there definitely will be some kind of disruption come next week.”

State officials will have a better idea of the scale of the problem by Sunday or Monday, Reiss said. For now, the governor’s office continues to urge all public employees to get vaccinated immediately.

“We’re continuing to see — sometimes it’s a trickle, sometimes it’s a little bit more — the compliance increase,” he said. “We’re seeing more of a press with individual follow-ups from agency heads.”

At Connecticut Valley Hospital, unionized workers are calling for the hiring of additional staff.

“As a nurse, I care deeply about the well-being of our patients. We are appalled at Governor Lamont’s failure to take responsibility for staffing shortages accelerated by his administration’s failure to fill critical vacancies,” said District 1199 union member Damien Nuzzo, a nurse clinical instructor at the hospital. “Governor Lamont wants to send replacement workers as substitutes for long-term caregivers who have years of rapport with these clients. This is a blatant abuse of power. That simply won’t work and will place both caregivers and patients in danger.”

Like other unionized workers, state transportation department employee Robert Doty learned that he had been placed on the noncompliance list as part of the paperwork glitch.

“This mandate has created unnecessary stress,” said Doty, a union member with the Connecticut Employees Union Independent, SEIU Local 511. “I’ve tried to do everything in my power to comply. But I could be put out on leave on Tuesday. This arbitrary deadline from Gov. Lamont has created extreme anxiety and confusion across all agencies, for employees who came to work every day during the pandemic.”

The state is well aware of the paperwork problems and is trying to get the most accurate numbers on compliance.

“We’re very optimistic that the number of people who ultimately are in the noncompliance status at the end of the day on Monday will be relatively small,” said Josh Geballe, the state’s chief operating officer. “We are anticipating that there will be some, and our agencies are making contingency plans and planning for those risks accordingly.”

During recent negotiations with state employee unions, the state agreed that state health insurance plans would fully pay for the first four COVID-19 tests for any employees obtaining tests at sites that are not already providing free tests. State employees can use sick time, personal leave and vacation in order to leave work to get tested.

In the prisons, union members say the state is short-staffed by 400 front-line workers statewide, and they expect another 400 workers will retire next year.

“Correction staff have worked through the pandemic at great risk to ourselves and our loved ones,” said Amanda Tower, a correction officer and union steward who works at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield. “We’re being forced to work 16 hours a day, multiple times a week, with no support and no relief in sight. This is not sustainable.”

She added, “Frontline correctional staff are complying with the governor’s executive order. We are getting tested regularly or getting vaccinated. I am among the many who are vaccinated.”

