‘Feel that electricity in the air’: Grape harvest in Sonoma County — there is nothing like it

Winemaker Jason Jardine of Hanzell Farm & Vineyards, a historic winery perched high on the edge of the Mayacamas just outside downtown Sonoma, says that even after decades of experience with making wine, the energy of harvest season is unlike anything else he’s experienced. “It’s probably the most special time of year for me, when we’re all standing around the fruit that’s just come in, asking, ‘How does it taste? What tank is this going to go into? Are we going to do this Pinot whole-cluster?’ That’s when 99% of the winemaking is done, standing around in that circle.”

SONOMA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO