CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

‘Feel that electricity in the air’: Grape harvest in Sonoma County — there is nothing like it

By ABIGAIL PETERSON SONOMA MAGAZINE
Press Democrat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbigail Peterson Abigail Peterson is editor in chief at The Press Democrat’s sister publication, Sonoma Magazine. For two seasons, she worked harvest internships at local wineries, where she walked miles sampling steep vineyard blocks, sniffed hundreds of fermenting tanks, and spent hours on the sorting table and in the lab. At this time of year, her heart is with her harvest family at Hanna Winery, where mariachi echoes across the crushpad.

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County enters a new rain year

“It’s a new rain year!” Will it be a wet or dry 2021-2022?. The official rain year is measured from Oct.1 to Sept. 30! As you read we are at the beginning of the 2021-2022 rain year. Will the Springs receive it’s normal rainfall? That’s an average of 27.45 inches for the past 16 years. This is a report on a most thorough and extensive weather report available. It’s CoCoRAHS, “Community Coordinated Rain and Hail Studies” centered at Colorado State University (CSU). The website is www.cocorahs.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Press Democrat

Dry Creek Rancheria tribe files cannabis application with Sonoma County

The tribal government that agreed this past spring to delay its pursuit of a casino in south Petaluma has found another use for a portion of its land: cannabis. The Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians has filed an application with Sonoma County to grow nearly 1,000 cannabis plants outdoors along the southernmost stretch of Petaluma Boulevard South, at the southeast corner of Highway 101 and Kastania Road.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Harvest in Harmony at One of Sonoma’s Most Eco-Friendly Wineries

Winemaker Jason Jardine of Hanzell Farm & Vineyards, a historic winery perched high on the edge of the Mayacamas just outside downtown Sonoma, says that even after decades of experience with making wine, the energy of harvest season is unlike anything else he’s experienced. “It’s probably the most special time of year for me, when we’re all standing around the fruit that’s just come in, asking, ‘How does it taste? What tank is this going to go into? Are we going to do this Pinot whole-cluster?’ That’s when 99% of the winemaking is done, standing around in that circle.”
SONOMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Industry
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Occidental, CA
Local
California Government
Press Democrat

Top 5 weekend news stories from Sonoma County

Hope you Press Democrat readers are enjoying this beautiful Sunday weather! I’m Marie McCain, one of the local news editors. We’ve got some good reads on our site for you this weekend. Check out this list of top stories you’re not going to want to miss:. ‘Red-Bearded Burglar’ looms in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

General Services Director for Sonoma County Will Retire in 2022

The General Services Director for Sonoma County will be retiring next year. Carolina Judy will retire February 8th in 2022 after more than six years of service as the director. Judy is the latest high profile county official to indicate that they’re leaving their post. County District Attorney Jill Ravitch and Sheriff Mark Essick recently announced that they will not seek reelection.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Avila
sonomasun.com

Sonoma County sets criteria for dropping mask mandates

With Covid cases decreasing and the vaccine rate on the rise, Sonoma County joined eight other Bay Area public health officers in setting the criteria for dropping the indoor-mask mandate. Most Bay Area health departments issued the masking requirements on August 3 in response to a summer surge in cases,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Press Democrat

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Service is seeking volunteer chaplains. After a five-month Chaplain Academy training program in which classes are held one night a week, chaplains choose two 24-hour on-call periods each month. Applicants need not be clergy but must have a high school diploma or GED; be able to pass a law enforcement records check; have no felony convictions; be a permanent resident of Sonoma County; and have a valid California driver’s license and a properly insured vehicle. To learn more or apply online, visit sonomacountychaplains.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Press Democrat

Redistricting ignites workload equity debate among Sonoma County supervisors

Upcoming Sonoma County redistricting dates Oct. 15 - Maps drawn and submitted by the public are due. The public can draw and submit their own district maps for consideration via that county’s website. Oct. 18 - Advisory Redistricting Commission meet on the map drafts. Oct. 22 - Advisory Redistricting Commission meet to collect public input on the maps. Oct. 25 - Advisory Redistricting Commission meet to narrow down maps to bring to the Board of Supervisors. Nov. 2 and 16, and Dec. 7 - Board of Supervisors hold hearings. Dec. 14 - Board of Supervisors adopt an ordinance/new map.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Press Democrat

Spending on homelessness is up 550% in Sonoma County, Santa Rosa during the pandemic. Is it making a difference?

Darren Reed was doing what he could to shelter in place under a freeway overpass in downtown Santa Rosa when contact tracers came looking for him. A few days earlier, he had shared a Gatorade with a man who later tested positive for the coronavirus. So public health workers moved Reed and his partner, Jennifer Lazewski, out of a growing homeless encampment and into a nearby hotel room to quarantine.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellars#White Wine#Wine Shop#Natural Wine#Grape#The Press Democrat#Sonoma Magazine#The U N General Assembly#Sharpies
Press Democrat

Plant sales abound as fall planting season gets under way

The local chapter of the California Native Plant Society held its first plant sale in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square in 1972. Since then, the event and the organization have grown, now with thousands of plants available for sale each year. Selling only plants adapted to the California climate, the...
SONOMA, CA
Press Democrat

Despite pandemic, US visitors head to Napa Valley during grape harvest peak

OAKVILLE — During the 1870s, wine grape vineyards replaced verdant wheat fields in the Napa Valley. In 1881, Oakville Grocery opened in the tiny village of Oakville, 5 miles east of St. Helena along what is now Highway 29. The country store’s owner then, wheat farmer John Garner, lived next store in a two-story Victorian home.
SAINT HELENA, CA
Press Democrat

California North Coast cannabis harvest shows growth in quality, plants

Drought may be the least of cannabis growers’ problems as the industry faces a multitude of other challenges including the oversupply of product, price drops and illegal growers. But despite all that, most of the industry experts who gathered in Sonoma County at Mike Benziger’s 10-acre cannabis and produce farm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Press Democrat

Too many zukes and cukes: Sebastopol gardeners swap excess bounty

It’s a dilemma known to anyone who has ever tried to grow edible plants in their backyard: There’s usually too much or not enough. From year to year, you often never know if you’ll have a feast of tomatoes or whether your carefully tended crop will fizzle. But two Sebastopol...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Press Democrat

Sonoma County nears major pandemic milestones: 400 COVID-19 deaths, 40,000 infections and 1 million coronavirus tests

Even with the deadly summer surge of COVID-19 now in the rearview mirror, Sonoma County was approaching three sobering milestones that continue to illustrate the local impact of the historic pandemic. By Saturday, the county will have officially reached 40,000 infections and 1 million total COVID-19 tests since the pandemic...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Press Democrat

Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct.10-19, 2021

Santa Rosa: Learn how to train your four-legged hiking partner at Spring Lake Regional Park. Bring hiking shoes and lots of doggie treats. Dogs of all ages are welcome for this 2- to 3-mile hike. Parking $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3l9aCNS or email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Press Democrat

McCoy, Lawrence family unveil new wine label from Howell Mountain fruit

Carlton McCoy Jr. and the Lawrence family have launched Ink Grade, their second new wine brand this year, which will be available on a direct-to-consumer basis with prices ranging from $65 to $225 a bottle. The label plays homage to Theron Ink, who established a Napa Valley ranch on the...
NAPA, CA
Press Democrat

Sonoma County brewery in major legal battle with wholesaler amid competition concerns in $9 billion California beer market

A major battle in California’s more than $9 billion beer market is playing out in a San Francisco court with a Sonoma County brewery at center stage. On one side is Reyes Holdings, the largest beer wholesaler in the country and the eighth-largest private company in the United States with $35 billion in revenue, according to Forbes.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy