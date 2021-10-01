New bike lane to come in Carmel Valley

CARMEL, Calif. (KION) Starting Monday, Oct. 11, Monterey County Public Works will be working on Carmel Valley Road eastbound lanes from Carmel Rancho Boulevard to Carmel Middle School entrance. The county will be removing and replacing the pavement markings to include the new bike lane.

The project is expected to be completed by Friday. Work hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, so there may be some traffic delays.

