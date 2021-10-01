CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

New bike lane to come in Carmel Valley

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago

CARMEL, Calif. (KION) Starting Monday, Oct. 11, Monterey County Public Works will be working on Carmel Valley Road eastbound lanes from Carmel Rancho Boulevard to Carmel Middle School entrance. The county will be removing and replacing the pavement markings to include the new bike lane.

The project is expected to be completed by Friday. Work hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, so there may be some traffic delays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MD7HJ_0cEQ1N8y00

The post New bike lane to come in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

California pipeline may have been hooked by ship’s anchor

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The pipeline that leaked tens of thousands of gallons of oil into the water off Southern California was split open and apparently dragged more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, possibly by a ship’s anchor, officials said Tuesday. The segment of the pipe that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmel Valley, CA
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Local
California Traffic
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lane
CBS News

Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans. J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for people who previously...
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy