Canada's Spavor says he is 'overjoyed' to reunite with family after China release

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Canadian citizen Michael Spavor said on Friday that he was overjoyed to be reunited with his family after being released from jail in China last week.

'I'm overjoyed to be finally reunited with my family. It's humbling as I begin to understand the continued support that we've received from Canadians and those around the world, thank you," Spavor said in a first statement since his release.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were released last week after being detained by Chinese authorities just days after Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's arrest in Vancouver in December 2018.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

