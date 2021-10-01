CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pat Robertson steps down after 55 years of hosting ‘The 700 Club’

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjZzu_0cEQ0lAV00
Stepping down: Pat Robertson is stepping down as host of "The 700 Club" after more than five decades. (Steve Helber/Associated Press )

Pat Robertson, host of the Christian Broadcasting Network’s “The 700 Club,” is stepping down after 55 years.

Robertson, 91, who founded the CBN in 1966, said Friday that his son, Gordon Robertson, would succeed him as host, The Washington Post reported. Gordon Robertson has been the show’s co-host and executive producer for two decades, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A spokesperson for CBN said Friday’s anniversary was an “appropriate” time to change the show’s leadership. Robertson suffered a stroke in 2018.

“His legacy and the example of his prayer life will continue to lead The 700 Club in the years to come,” Gordon Robertson told The Wall Street Journal.

Pat Robertson, said he would refocus his efforts on teaching at Regent University, the private Christian school he founded in 1977, the newspaper reported.

According to a news release from CBN, Pat Robertson “looks forward to devoting his energy and experience full-time to helping train and equip members of the 11,000-strong student body of Regent University as they are preparing to become ‘Christian Leaders to Change the World.’”

Robertson interviewed several U.S. presidents, including Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter. He also interviewed leaders from Israel, China, South Africa and Vietnam, the Post reported, and addressed many major world events on “The 700 Club.”

Since CBN debuted on Oct. 1, 1961, it has expanded to over 170 countries and territories, The Wall Street Journal reported. CBN is aired in dozens of languages, according to the company.

Robertson made a bid for the Republican nomination for president in 1988, finishing third in the race behind George H.W. Bush and Bob Dole.

In 2005, Roberson called for the assassination of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and warned residents of a rural Pennsylvania town not to be surprised if disaster struck them because they voted out school board members who favored teaching “intelligent design,” according to Politico.

Robertson also favored ending mandatory prison sentences for marijuana possession convictions, the website reported. He later said on the “700 Club” that marijuana should be legalized and treated like alcohol, Politico reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump reveals the one thing that would stop him from running again in 2024

Former President Donald Trump discussed the potential of a 2024 bid for a second term in the White House, telling a right-wing network one factor that would deter him for runningSpeaking with Real America’s Voice on Friday evening, Mr Trump suggested that “a bad call from a doctor or something” could halt his plans to retake the presidency.Mr Trump has not said specifically that he will run in 2024, but has indicated a clear interest in returning to the White House. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman has reported that the former president has even flirted with conspiracies claiming...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
The Guardian

‘Rudy is really hurt’: Giuliani reportedly banned from Fox News

Rudy Giuliani has reportedly been banned from Fox News. “Rudy is really hurt,” Politico quoted a source “close to Giuliani” saying. According to the website, the prominent Trump ally learned of his expulsion on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, after which, as New York mayor, he became a national figure.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Robertson
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Donald Trump
Person
George Washington
Daily Beast

This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

On the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.
CHARITIES
Decider

Sunny Hostin Picks a Fight with Ana Navarro on ‘The View’: “Let’s Just Throw Out the Entire Republican Party”

After igniting a bit of a fight about Monica Lewinsky on yesterday’s episode (Sept. 22), The View co-host Sunny Hostin came back to teach her fellow panelists a lesson today. Right off the bat, as Ana Navarro and Joy Behar began discussing Liz Cheney as a prime presidential candidate for the Republican Party in 2024, Hostin was not having it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Rand Paul was right about Fauci

Recently released documents appear to contradict what Dr. Anthony Fauci previously stated about funding by the National Institute of Health and gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan lab. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Fauci have notoriously had several contentious moments in congressional hearings regarding the pandemic. These documents appear to support Paul’s assertions that Fauci was lying. Fauci has been crowned by many on the Left as a hero during the coronavirus pandemic. However, these documents could destroy his reputation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Stepping Down#The 700 Club#Cbn#The Washington Post#The Wall Street Journal#Christian#Regent University
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Floridians who have died of coronavirus: 'All those orphaned ferrets, it's a shame'

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who once choked up on the air over the death of a lion, sparked outrage after mocking Floridians on Monday who have died of COVID-19. "This is an interesting statistic. COVID deaths have proven to be much higher in states that voted for Trump," he said during his monologue. "Of the 54,000 Americans who died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame."
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US News and World Report

Annette Carter, Daughter-In-Law of Former President, Dies

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Annette Davis Carter, who campaigned for father-in-law Jimmy Carter during his successful bid for the White House in 1976 and spent nearly 50 years in Georgia's Carter clan, has died. She was 68. Carter's son Josh Carter wrote an online obituary for his mother that was...
PLAINS, GA
Fox News

Top Jimmy Carter aide says Biden admin is 'reminiscent of reliving' Carter years

A former top aide to President Jimmy Carter says the Biden administration is "reminiscent of reliving" the tumultuous years in the former president’s administration. Les Francis, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff during the Carter administration, said President Biden seems unable to "catch a break" amid the chaotic, crisis-ridden first year of his term.
POTUS
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
69K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy