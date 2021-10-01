CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Andy Dalton or Justin Fields? Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy to make game-time decision on quarter...

By Jeff Dickerson
ABC7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill. --Chicago Bearscoach Matt Nagy said it will be a game-time decision as to whether Andy Dalton or Justin Fields starts at quarterback on Sunday versus the Detroit Lions. Veteran Nick Foles is not under consideration to start, according to Nagy. "We know what we are doing and...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

NFL Insider Knows Who The Bears Next Head Coach Should Be

Matt Nagy’s days as the head coach of the Chicago Bears appear to be numbered, especially after putting together such an abysmal game plan against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. If the Bears finally cut ties with Nagy at any point in the coming months, there should be several...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Cleveland Browns
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Matt Nagy confirms that Andy Dalton will remain Bears starter

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of yesterday’s win over the Bengals, and NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport confirmed (on Twitter) that an MRI confirmed a bone bruise in the veteran’s knee. No official determination has been made about Dalton’s status for next weekend’s game against the Browns. Dalton wasn’t great...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Column: Matt Nagy didn’t have to state the obvious — of course Andy Dalton can lose his job to Justin Fields because of an injury

Justin Fields will remain the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears as long as his play warrants. That’s not what coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday at Halas Hall in an impromptu media appearance. In fact, it contradicts his announcement that the first-round draft pick will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium and will play until Andy Dalton can return from a left ...
NFL
On3.com

Matt Nagy says Bears are seeing new things from Justin Fields

It took three weeks, but Chicago Bears fans were finally granted their wish: Justin Fields, the Bears’ first-round draft pick, will start at quarterback. Perhaps the circumstances in which he was named starter could have been better, as head coach Matt Nagy opted to start Fields after veteran Andy Dalton was sidelined with an injury. Regardless, with Fields at the helm of the offense, Nagy says the team has learned some new things about their franchise quarterback.
NFL
The Ringer

Justin Tucker Broke a Field Goal Record, Matt Nagy Broke the Bears

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker set an NFL record Sunday with his 66-yard game-winning field goal. The Ringer’s Kevin Clark is joined by Mallory Rubin to praise Tucker’s accomplishment, discuss the embarrassing performance from Matt Nagy and the Bears, pitch a possible appearance for Kevin on The Ringer-Verse, and much more.
NFL
NFL

Nagy noncommittal on Bears' starting QB with Andy Dalton, Justin Fields set to practice through injuries

Matt Nagy isn't ready to name a starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears' Week 4 tilt against the Detroit Lions. The coach reiterated Wednesday that his QB depth remains unchanged: 1. Andy Dalton, 2. Justin Fields, 3. Nick Foles. Nagy added that Sunday's decision would be sorted out when the club has a "clearer picture" of the health of the top two signal-callers.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Should Demand Trade If Matt Nagy Isn't Fired

Orlovsky: Fields should demand trade if Nagy isn't fired originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has been among the most critical of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy after his offense put on one of the least impressive performances in NFL History. "It's the worst game plan...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy