One person hospitalized, suspect in custody in school shooting in southwest Houston

5 unsafe places to avoid in HoustonAmy ChristieHouston, TX
Guardian Angel Search: Customer looking for woman who paid her tab "Tell her my son and I say thank-you" in Humble, TXSoul Screwed SeriesHumble, TX
Couple finds stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat on Liberty Rd. in the Houston Fifth WardSoul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
11 missing people in Houston, Gabby Petito case turns heads to overlooked casesChristy LeosHouston, TX
Suspicious pink postings "exploiting minors" near 4530-4540 Aldine Mail RouteSoul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Lawsuit filed after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba allegedly found at Texas splash pad
The 3-year-old's parents say their son died after contracting a dangerous amoeba at a splash pad.
NOPD: Retired judge arrested for drunk driving
Former New Orleans Judge Frank Marullo is hospitalized and facing charges.
Texas man admits to killing victims found dismembered in burning dumpster
Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, was arrested on Monday night and charged with capital murder of multiple persons.
NOPD seeks suspect in early morning French Quarter homicide
The NOPD is looking for a man they believe is responsible for the fatal shooting of an unknown man found shot in the French Quarter in the early hours of Monday morning.
Video catches high-speed chase, driver held hostage at gunpoint
A traffic stop in Florida escalated into a full-on hostage situation that was caught on camera.
Rescue crews say Gabby Petito coverage led to discovery of missing man’s body in Wyoming
Robert 'Bob' Lowery, a 46-year-old man from Houston, had not been seen since August 20, according to volunteer groups with Teton County Search & Rescue, who assisted in finding the body of Petito earlier this month.
Woman arrested after allegedly leaving child in car outside of Louisiana casino while she gambled
Sandra Britt, 35, was arrested on charges of child desertion, possession of CDS II, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Laundrie’s sister says her brother flew home Aug. 17, saw family Sept. 1
Brian Laundrie's sister, Cassie Laundrie, took questions from a small group of protestors outside her home Monday and clarified some of the timeline around her brother's disappearance and the death of Gabby Petito.
Louisiana Wendy’s employee accused of threatening customer with gun
A Louisiana Wendy's worker accused of pulling a gun on a customer over the weekend now faces multiple charges.
Alabama woman hit by truck while trying to rescue dog on highway
A woman was killed over the weekend after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to save a dog crossing traffic.
New bond set for mother, boyfriend accused in the death of toddler
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The mother and boyfriend accused of second-degree murder in the death of a two-year-old appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing. The judge increased the bond for both Cardwell and Gardner to $375,000 each. If they post bond, the judge ordered that Cardwell and Gardner be on house arrest […]
EXCLUSIVE: Snapchat video reveals events leading up to shooting of Aaron Lowe
(DISCLAIMER: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS IMAGES THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING) SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Snapchat video taken at the house party where University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed is revealing more information about what led up to the deadly shooting. In the video, it’s clear there were a […]
LSP: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run early Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Highway 427 east of LA Highway 928 in Ascension Parish.
Parents, advocates file lawsuit after detained youth are transferred to adult prison ahead of Hurricane Ida
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, officials with the Loyola Law Clinic of Loyola University announced a lawsuit filed against the City of New Orleans for its reportedly illegal evacuation of incarcerated youth during Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit was publicized via Facebook, when the Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated...
Gabby Petito’s mother joins Twitter to call for justice: ‘Mama bear is getting angry’
Less than a week after the funeral for her daughter, Gabby Petito's mother has sent out her very first tweet saying, "turn yourself in."
Man jumps into Ouachita River in an attempt to avoid arrest
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies captured an OCC Trustee around noon today that left his assigned work detail at the Ouachita Courthouse Monday morning. Joshua Wilkins was apprehended by deputies as he attempted to avoid arrest by swimming the Ouachita River near Louisville Avenue. He has been booked into the Ouachita […]
