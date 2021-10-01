CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

16 Men, Including 15 Year Old, Face Over 2,000 Felony Charges in Child Pornography Sting

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sheriff Grady Judd said one of the suspects told authorities, "I knew one day you'd be here to pick me up."

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

