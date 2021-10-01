Lil Nas X confirms he dated 'That's What I Want' music video co-star: 'I love him'

Anthony Behar

The chemistry between Lil Nas X and Yai Ariza for the steamy "That's What I Want" music video was not manufactured.

"We were dating, and we're still on very good terms," Lil Nas X confirmed to SiriusXM's Hits 1. "You know, we may date again, I'm sure."

The 22-year-old pioneering hip-hop star continued: "I love him. He's amazing. I wanted to just kind of focus on my music right now."

Lil Nas X then called Ariza "the best person I've ever dated" and admitted he's "still very much in love, but I'm trying to manage, you know? If it's meant, it'll happen in the future."

Separately on SiriusXM this week, the two-time Grammy winner revealed to Andy Cohen that he "was seeing someone" but "decided I didn't want to anymore":