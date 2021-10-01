CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X confirms he dated 'That's What I Want' music video co-star: 'I love him'

By Megan Armstrong
 4 days ago
Anthony Behar

The chemistry between Lil Nas X and Yai Ariza for the steamy "That's What I Want" music video was not manufactured.

"We were dating, and we're still on very good terms," Lil Nas X confirmed to SiriusXM's Hits 1. "You know, we may date again, I'm sure."

The 22-year-old pioneering hip-hop star continued: "I love him. He's amazing. I wanted to just kind of focus on my music right now."

Lil Nas X then called Ariza "the best person I've ever dated" and admitted he's "still very much in love, but I'm trying to manage, you know? If it's meant, it'll happen in the future."

Separately on SiriusXM this week, the two-time Grammy winner revealed to Andy Cohen that he "was seeing someone" but "decided I didn't want to anymore":

Comments

Christine Howard
2d ago

🤔 What he does in his love life and behind closed doors, that is something he should keep to himself.

15
15
perry sanford
2d ago

poor young man were are your parents or grandparents I pray for you young man

13
13
