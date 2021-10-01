After failing in Congress, does police reform stand a better chance at a local level?

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This week, two of only three Black US Senators threw in the towel on congressional police reform—a perfect embodiment of both government dysfunction and the lack of real commitment to systematically overhaul the way the police functions in this country. When George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in Minneapolis, was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, in May of 2020, massive racial justice protests swept the nation, and Republicans and Democrats agreed that something must be done. The only question was what? That was up to Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) to find out. It’s taken more than a year, but we finally have the disappointing but completely unsurprising results: Nothing.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO