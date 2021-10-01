CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Brett Kavanaugh Tested Negative for COVID Ahead of Meeting Other SCOTUS Members on Monday

By Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Kavanaugh is the first sitting justice to test positive for the virus, although he is not showing symptoms.

Sen. Johnson: Fauci and ‘COVID gods’ have been deified despite record, ignoring of non-intravenous treatments

National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci and other high-profile public health officials have been deified by the establishment — and have not been held to account for flip-flopping, their recommendations’ effect on the economy and social norms, or their continued ignoring of alternative treatments, Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Fox News on Monday.
KEYT

Top Democrats disagree on including Hyde Amendment in economic bill

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Sunday she would not support a sweeping economic bill if it includes the Hyde Amendment, adding another complicating factor to the ongoing negotiations among Democrats as they hash out details for the massive spending bill. The Hyde Amendment blocks...
Thomas Keeps Asking Questions as Justices Return to Courtroom

Replaces Ginsburg as first justice out of the gate to ask questions. Justice Clarence Thomas has asked the first question in all four oral arguments so far this term, a notable turnabout for someone who once stayed quiet on the bench for more than a decade. Thomas’ more engaged role...
Slate

Why Many of the Supreme Court’s Critics Are Trying to Save the Court From Itself

Progressives have good reason to criticize the Supreme Court. Their frustrations have been building for years, starting with the non-confirmation of Merrick Garland to replace Justice Antonin Scalia and the continuing anger over Republicans’ hypocrisy, cynicism, and even schadenfreude with respect to the subsequent confirmations of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. As of late, the court’s increasingly prominent turn to the right in its substantive rulings, on everything from guns to campaign finance to property rights to voting, is reason for worry. And most recently, there is a growing perception that this new conservative majority is taking procedural shortcuts, including through the “shadow docket,” for the simple reason that it can.
Putting Kavanaugh’s Positive COVID Test in Perspective

Eddie Scarry writes for the Federalist about his disinterest in a recent piece of U.S. Supreme Court news. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh reportedly tested positive for COVID, raising the very important question: WHO CARES?!. It apparently has to be said that testing positive for COVID is not in itself...
Brookings Institution

What if the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade?

This week, the United States Supreme Court will open one of the most consequential and controversial terms in recent memory. At stake are cases involving divisive issues such as guns and affirmative action. But by far the most contentious case will be an abortion case out of Mississippi. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is about a law that states abortions cannot take place after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It makes exceptions only for the life of the mother and for fetal abnormalities; none for rape or incest. The law effectively guts the “viability” criteria for abortion that has been in place ever since Roe v. Wade was decided a half century ago.
