Brett Kavanaugh Tested Negative for COVID Ahead of Meeting Other SCOTUS Members on Monday

Progressives have good reason to criticize the Supreme Court. Their frustrations have been building for years, starting with the non-confirmation of Merrick Garland to replace Justice Antonin Scalia and the continuing anger over Republicans’ hypocrisy, cynicism, and even schadenfreude with respect to the subsequent confirmations of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. As of late, the court’s increasingly prominent turn to the right in its substantive rulings, on everything from guns to campaign finance to property rights to voting, is reason for worry. And most recently, there is a growing perception that this new conservative majority is taking procedural shortcuts, including through the “shadow docket,” for the simple reason that it can.

