Christine Quinn Reveals Surprises Are in Store for Selling Sunset's New Season

If you're one of the millions of people who watch Selling Sunset (and who are not-so-patiently waiting for season four), you are well-acquainted with Christine Quinn. The show's ultraglamorous breakout star has captivated audiences with her sassy personality and vertigo-inducing stilettos, which she wears with ease as she runs around Los Angeles selling multimillion-dollar homes. If you're someone who loves beauty, then you also know that Quinn has the most incredible hair and makeup moments on the show, from neon-green stiletto nails and hoop-studded ponytails to her out-of-this-world highlighter and patent-leather red lips. There was no doubt in our minds that a beauty brand would eventually collaborate with the reality star/real-estate agent, it was just a question of which brand that would be. The answer: Ciaté, a brand well-versed in celebrity partnerships.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO