Christine Quinn Reveals Surprises Are in Store for Selling Sunset's New Season

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Selling Sunset" Star Christine Quinn's Flawless Makeup Tutorial. The Selling Sunset star stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 1 to share some makeup tips with her first cosmetics collection with Ciaté London, but the Netflix fan favorite doesn't just need blush to turn the other cheek to some of her co-stars.

Related
People

Christine Quinn 'Hurt' She & Heather Rae Young Are 'Drifting Apart': 'She Was Like a Sister'

Christine Quinn is opening up about the breakdown of her relationship with Selling Sunset costar Heather Rae Young. "We just started seeing each other less and less and less, and she became closer with Mary [Fitzgerald] and Chrishell [Stause], who obviously has opinions about me. Unfortunately, it is what it is," says Quinn, who will release her first book, How to Be a Bad Bitch, in May 17, 2022. "I was really hurt because Heather and I were so close. She was like a sister to me."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Christine Quinn Sees a ‘Step Up’ in Selling Sunset’s Costars Glam: They’re ‘Following My Footsteps’

Christine Quinn has made it clear that if she’s going to stir the pot on Selling Sunset — she’s damn well going to do so in style. With a next-level designer wardrobe to her name and an unmatched affinity for glam, the 31-year-old real estate agent established from the onset that her starring role on the show is just as much about being a “boss b—tch” as it is about fabulous fashion.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Mary Fitzgerald Teases Fall Out Between Christine Quinn And Rest Of Selling Sunset Cast

Say what you will about the show itself, but the one thing we can agree upon about the ladies from Selling Sunset is that they hustle. And not just when selling luxury real estate. It seems that while the show is on hiatus, the women agents behind The Oppenheim Group are working overtime during the offseason to […] The post Mary Fitzgerald Teases Fall Out Between Christine Quinn And Rest Of Selling Sunset Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Chrishell Stause
PopSugar

Christine Quinn's Makeup Collab With Ciaté Is Every Bit as Sassy and Sexy as You'd Hope

If you're one of the millions of people who watch Selling Sunset (and who are not-so-patiently waiting for season four), you are well-acquainted with Christine Quinn. The show's ultraglamorous breakout star has captivated audiences with her sassy personality and vertigo-inducing stilettos, which she wears with ease as she runs around Los Angeles selling multimillion-dollar homes. If you're someone who loves beauty, then you also know that Quinn has the most incredible hair and makeup moments on the show, from neon-green stiletto nails and hoop-studded ponytails to her out-of-this-world highlighter and patent-leather red lips. There was no doubt in our minds that a beauty brand would eventually collaborate with the reality star/real-estate agent, it was just a question of which brand that would be. The answer: Ciaté, a brand well-versed in celebrity partnerships.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu Teases Season 2's "Major Shockers"

Watch: Christine Chiu Dishes on "DWTS" & "Bling Empire" S2 New Faces. Bling Empire's Christine Chiu exclusively teased why season two for the hit Netflix series will "blow your socks off" during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Sept. 29. "There's some major shockers," Christine hinted, while adding that she...
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Says Her Friendship With Mary Fitzgerald Was “Surface Level”; Feels “Hurt” She’s Grown Apart From Heather Rae Young

The first three seasons of Selling Sunset are a testament to unofficial HBIC and antagonist Christine Quinn’s unapologetic and bold confidence. She has, since staring on the breakout show, thoroughly embraced her villain role, releasing her first book titled How to be a Boss Bitch, in May of this year. If you’re intrigued by the philosophies implied by […] The post Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Says Her Friendship With Mary Fitzgerald Was “Surface Level”; Feels “Hurt” She’s Grown Apart From Heather Rae Young appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Christine Quinn Celebrates Her Ciaté London Collection in a Cutout Gown and Sparkly Sandals

Christine Quinn stepped out in dramatic style for her collection launch with beauty brand Ciaté London at London’s Marylebone Hotel. The “Selling Sunset” star never shies away from a bold outfit — and her look for the event didn’t, either. Quinn wore a daring cutout gown, which featured a flowing blue silk skirt and one-shoulder bodice. Her dress also included sheer panels trimmed in crystals, as well as a pierced ring detail that framed a waist-high slit. Quinn’s look was complete with a bold diamond drop earring and necklace, as well as layered rings and a Cartier bracelet. For shoes, Quinn wore...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
