Owensboro, KY

KWC removes mask mandate after reaching vaccination goal

By Seth Austin
WTVW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College is removing its mask mandate after reaching their student vaccination goal. Officials say mask wearing will now only be recommended for students if they’re unable to physically distance of they’re indoors. The college set a goal of having 80 percent of students vaccinated before the mandate was removed. That goal among students was reached recently and 92 percent of staff are also vaccinated.

