New Very Local documentary looks at how prom was celebrated during the pandemic

Prom(ish) features teens in six different U.S. cities to see how the pandemic has shaped their lives in unique ways, all in the lead-up to prom night. The documentary highlights the different ways in which schools were holding prom, or in many cases due to COVID-19 restrictions, not holding it at all. From a parent-organized prom at a hotel ballroom to an outdoor prom, to one held at Heinz Field, Prom-ish captures this coming of age night and tells the story of a generation that has lived through the most challenging global health crisis in a lifetime.