Iowa State vs. Kansas odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off for their first win in Big 12 play at 7 p.m. ET on October 2 at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State stumbled out of the gates a bit in 2021, but could start its turnaround in conference play this week against Kansas. The Jayhawks have been a national punching bag in recent years, and are still looking for their first FCS win this season. Although its results are familiar to previous seasons, the Kansas offense has taken a big step forward from last year, and averages nearly 100 more yards per game so far. Iowa State has received the benefit of the doubt in the national rankings, but needs to come out of this week with a win.