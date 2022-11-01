ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Target’s Advent Calendars Are Here, & You’ll Have No Trouble Finding One For Every Person On Your ‘Nice’ List

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWYqM_0cEPxxWG00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a reason why we all know Target as a trusty shopping hub—it has pretty much anything and everything you could ever need. Can’t decide on this year’s Halloween fit? Target’s got your back with a selection of cute Halloween costumes . Need to elevate your wardrobe with seasonal picks? Target’s fall designer collection that we can’t stop drooling over will do the trick. Need something to make your holiday season (which is fast-approaching, btw) merrier and brighter? Look no further than the retailer’s vast collection of advent calendars .

Here you’ll find a mix of decorative gift sets that you can fill yourself, as well as ones that do the work for you. There are even themed calendars that will appeal to the biggest Disney or ‘Friends’ fans out there.

It was a tough task, but we rounded up 10 of our fav Target advent calendars this year. Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or you simply can’t resist buying one (or two) for yourself, you’ll want to get your hands on these. The best part, you ask? You don’t have to shell out more than $25 for any of these finds. You can thank us in your Christmas card.

Keep scrolling for the advent calendars you’ll be adding to your cart, stat.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Disney Advent Calendar

Disney fans out there: This Mickey Mouse & Friends advent calendar is tailor-made for you. It comes with 15 days’ worth of socks so that you can keep cozy and celebrate the season with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the crew.



Women’s Mickey Mouse & Friends 15 Days… $16

Buy Now

‘Star Wars’ Advent Calendar

The gift that keeps on giving, this Star Wars gift set is. Inside, you’ll hit the jackpot with greeting cards, paper ornaments, buttons, and much more from this ‘ Star Wars’ calendar . The tiny trinkets will spark joy with any diehard ‘Star Wars’ enthusiast—child or adult.



Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar $13.99

Buy Now

‘Friends’ Advent Calendar

We couldn’t not include this ‘ Friends’ themed advent calendar . For 15 days, you get small doses of nostalgia with iconic ‘Friends’ quotes and symbols. You’ll get to channel your inner Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Joey, and Chandler. It’s what you deserve this holiday season.



Women’s Friends 15 Days of Socks Advent… $16

Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thJVt_0cEPxxWG00

Elmer’s Gue Advent Calendar

Whoever invented this gue advent calendar is kind of a genius. Not only do you get to unbox a new slimey “gue” every day for 10 days, but each one is candy-themed with sprinkles.



Elmer’s Gue Advent Calendar $19.99

Buy Now

Mini Village Threshold Advent Calendar

This advent calendar from Threshold is the perfect, apartment-sized Christmas village for anyone living in a small space. Set it up on your desk, dresser, entertainment center or anywhere it fits. Plus, it’s totally reusable so you can use it to count down to Christmas every single year.



Mini Village Threshold Advent Calendar $45

Buy Now

Gingerbread Advent House

This is another reusable advent calendar that has removable drawers, and lets you hide your own toys and holiday treats inside so it can be specified to your unique tastes.



Gingerbread Advent House $54.96 (originally $64.97)

Buy Now

House Advent Calendar

This house-shaped advent calendar will be front and center in your home. After all, it’s bright red to go with the season. The candies and other little goodies inside will inspire you to ring in Christmas in the sweetest way possible.



Wood House Advent Calendar Red… $20

Buy Now

Cat Advent Calendar

There’s absolutely no judgment here if you’re a certified cat parent and want to include your pet in this year’s holiday festivities. They’ll show you lots of love when they get to play with these 12 cat toys, from a frilly wand teaser to five different plush toys.



Holiday Advent Calendar Cat Toy Gift Set $32.99

Buy Now

Dog Advent Calendar

If you’re more of a dog person, there’s an advent calendar for this furry friend , too. This bone-shaped calendar counts down the number of days until Christmas starting Dec. 1. Plus, you can also place tiny dog treats into each pouch.



Dog Bone Christmas Advent Calendar $10

Buy Now

Christmas Tree Advent Calendar

Sometimes, simplicity is best. If you can relate, add this Christmas tree advent calendar to your cart. It’s made of felt and can house a bunch of miniature goodies. Hang it in your living room, kitchen, or even your work-from-home office for a joyful reminder that Dec. 25 is almost here.



C&F Home Christmas Tree Felt Advent… $20.34

Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0cEPxxWG00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

LEGO Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Advent Calendars—Get ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Harry Potter’ & Marvel Versions While They’re Still Cheap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love LEGOs, these LEGO advent calendars—including versions themed around Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel—are must-haves in your LEGO collection. If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars...
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 12th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas

Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
3 News Now

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

3 Things You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Whether you show up at the grocery store with a list on hand or not, it seems like things never go exactly according to plan. You forget to buy the butter, you splurge on an expensive bottle of wine… or you come home with bags filled with snacks and processed foods you hadn’t planned on buying. Unfortunately, many of those unexpected add-ons we throw into our cart on a grocery trip can have serious consequences on our health, which is why it’s so important to shop mindfully and be aware of the items that may take a toll on your body.
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
People

Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now

“This shirt is so soft and comfortable!” Now that fall is in full swing, Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this cozy long-sleeve top.  Right now, the Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top is ranking on Amazon's Best-Selling Women's Tops, Tees, and Blouses chart, which is updated hourly with top sellers. And it was recently on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart. In other words, shoppers keep adding the wardrobe staple to their carts.  Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com  RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

67K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy