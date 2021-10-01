CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tirzah's 'Colourgrade' welcomes interpretation

By Ailsa Chang
wwno.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo color grade a photo is to alter its hues — to make them brighter, bolder, more or less detailed — in order to create a particular effect. That's what English singer-songwriter Tirzah does with reflections on her life in her sophomore album, Colourgrade. A lot has happened for Tirzah...

www.wwno.org

musicomh.com

Tirzah – Colourgrade

And Micachu make oddly compelling music together: minimal yet always moving, balancing the sweet and the sour with intriguing volatility. Colourgrade is no exception to this rule, putting hypnotic lyrics to avant-garde beats in a manner that sometimes feels aimless but is certainly never bland. The title track, which opens...
MUSIC
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
Reading Eagle

Letter: Reading’s orchestra makes welcome return

On Sept. 17 Reading welcomed the return of our venerable Reading Symphony Orchestra to the Santander Performing Arts Center after more than a year of a darkened stage. And it was spectacular, featuring the full orchestra accompanied by the renowned soprano Renee Fleming, who gave a performance not soon forgotten.
READING, PA
wwno.org

Remembering Melvin Van Peebles, the 'Godfather' of Black cinema

Van Peebles, who died Sept. 21, was best known for his 1971 film, Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song. He spoke with Fresh Air in 1990. His son Mario, also an actor/director, was interviewed in 2004. Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would...
MUSIC
#Npr
Medscape News

Interpreting the CBC: What's Truly Important?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Matthew F. Watto, MD: I'm Dr Matthew Watto. This is The Curbsiders. I'm here with my good friend, Dr Paul Nelson Williams. Can you tell us what we're going to do on this short video?. Paul N. Williams, MD: On this video, we...
HEALTH
allkpop.com

Netizens are in love with this sign language interpreter's reaction to BTS's 'Permission to Dance' choreography

The sign language interpreter's reaction to BTS's performance of "Permission to Dance" at the United Nations General Assembly caught the attention of netizens. On September 20, BTS officially became the first K-pop group to perform at the United Nations General Assembly. Here, in addition to using their influence to spread positive messages to the world, BTS performed their hit track "Permission to Dance". It is well known that BTS's choreography for their song "Permission to Dance" includes international sign language for 'Joyful,' 'Dance,' and 'Peace.' While it touched the hearts of fans from all around the world at the time of its release, BTS's thoughtful incorporation of sign language into their choreography seems to have also touched the heart of the sign language interpreter at the UN.
THEATER & DANCE
wwno.org

Influential Organ Player Dr. Lonnie Smith Has Died At Age 79

The Hammond organ makes a singular jazz sound. (SOUNDBITE OF LOU DONALDSON'S "ALLIGATOR BOGALOO") And nobody rocked it harder than musician Lonnie Smith. He died this week at the age of 79 after a music career that spanned decades and inspired a new generation of musicians in a different genre.
HAMMOND, LA
gizmostory.com

Stern’s Stern Comment on “Anti-vaxxers” Rocks Twitter

Twitterati is all praise for radio superstar and talk show host Howard Stern. The celebrity recently ranted on the people who are not willing to take the vaccine to fight COVID-19. This has brought Stern applause from his fans on Twitter. Last Tuesday, Stern, on his SiriusXM program, ranted about the people who were against the vaccination drive going all around the world.
INTERNET
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Universal Songs? Interpreting Stevie Wonder’s ‘Songs in the Key of Life’

Forty-five years after its release, Stevie Wonder‘s Songs in the Key of Life is one of the most beloved albums ever made. Many have called the album a towering masterpiece in the histories of soul music, popular music, American music, and Black music worldwide. However, especially in Songs’ era, the album’s commercial and critical status occupied an unusual space in the years between the height of soul and the ascent of disco and urban contemporary markets that critic Nelson George famously called “the death of rhythm & blues” in his 1988 book of that title (Pantheon, New York, 1988).
MUSIC
LocalNewsMatters.org

Dance and equity: Hope Mohr’s new book gives the dance community the language to reckon with itself

For many performing artists across the Bay Area and the world at large, the forcible closing of venues for music, theater and dance in March 2020 was a harrowing experience most have still not fully recovered from. But there was a new opportunity in this time away from the stage — to look inward. As previously reported by Bay City News Foundation and many other local, regional and national outlets, just about every facet of the arts world took a long hard look at itself during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what it saw wasn’t pretty.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wwno.org

Britney Spears is on the road to independence. The media should let her take the wheel

On Wednesday, Britney Spears won a major victory in her fight to reclaim her personal independence and autonomy. Her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship he initiated 13 years ago and has overseen for much of the time since — a situation that the pop star says her father exploited for his own financial benefit. At the next hearing, scheduled for Nov. 12, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny will weigh motions from both sides to terminate the conservatorship altogether.
CELEBRITIES
wwno.org

No One's Telling The Truth In Joshua Ferris's New Novel — Or Are They?

Every family is a group of unreliable narrators. That's not to say that your parents lied when they told you, say, how they met, but time has a way of distorting memories, and fiction replaces fact in our minds seamlessly and subconsciously. Or as the narrator of Joshua Ferris' dazzling new novel puts it: "Every story we tell ourselves is some version of make-believe."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Atlas Obscura

Welcome to Atlas Obscura’s Fright Club!

We at Atlas Obscura make no effort to hide how much we love the month of October. It gives us an excuse—not that we need one—to partake in a few of our favorite indulgences: the macabre, the supernatural, the sweet. More than that, it gives us a chance to explore and explain why this month is so much fun. What it is about creepy puppets, forest spirits, and murderous cakes that we can’t look away from? Let’s talk.
POLITICS
wwno.org

American Routes Shortcuts: Los Cenzontles

Los Cenzontles means “the mockingbirds” in the indigenous Nahuatl language. The band mixes traditional Mexican music with contemporary sounds including American rock and soul. They’ve collaborated with Linda Ronstadt, Taj Mahal, David Hidalgo of Los Lobos, and Jackson Browne, but their main collaborators are children. Los Cenzontles is also a community-based arts academy that teaches music, dance, arts and crafts to its young students. We sat down with Los Cenzontles’ founder and guitarist Eugene Rodriguez and with singers Lucina Rodriguez, and Fabiola Trujillo.
THEATER & DANCE
wwno.org

What's making us happy: A guide for your weekend watching, listening and reading

The Netflix series Maid is out this weekend, starring Margaret Qualley — and as her mother, Qualley's actual mother, Andie MacDowell. It's one of my favorite shows of the year, and we'll be talking about it on the podcast soon. Mara Gay wrote this week about the New York City COVID experience, and it's worth a read. I am extremely late to Tatum the Talking Dog on TikTok, but that doesn't mean I don't wait for his every adventure. And by the way, yes, we are going to be covering the extremely buzzy Netflix series Squid Game! You'll have some time to watch it before we talk about it, which is good with something so chatted-about. Also on the docket: Impeachment: American Crime Story and Y: The Last Man, so if you're looking for things to check out, those are a few that we'll be getting to soon-ish! --Linda Holmes.
THEATER & DANCE
wwno.org

The Reading Life: Alecia Long

Susan Larson talks with Alecia Long, about her new book, “Cruising for Conspirators: How a New Orleans DA Prosecuted the Kennedy Assassination as a Sex Crime.”. Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:. And just a reminder: with evolving COVID restrictions, best to check with venues before...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Wole Soyinka's long-awaited third novel isn't his best work

It's been almost 50 years since Wole Soyinka published a novel — 48 years, to be exact. Soyinka — a playwright, novelist, and political activist, among other things, has ensnared the literary world with his genius, going all the way back to 1986 when he became the first Black African writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

