Tirzah's 'Colourgrade' welcomes interpretation

The Netflix series Maid is out this weekend, starring Margaret Qualley — and as her mother, Qualley's actual mother, Andie MacDowell. It's one of my favorite shows of the year, and we'll be talking about it on the podcast soon. Mara Gay wrote this week about the New York City COVID experience, and it's worth a read. I am extremely late to Tatum the Talking Dog on TikTok, but that doesn't mean I don't wait for his every adventure. And by the way, yes, we are going to be covering the extremely buzzy Netflix series Squid Game! You'll have some time to watch it before we talk about it, which is good with something so chatted-about. Also on the docket: Impeachment: American Crime Story and Y: The Last Man, so if you're looking for things to check out, those are a few that we'll be getting to soon-ish! --Linda Holmes.

