Crime at JSU in September 2021
October 1, 2021
Lee Evancho
Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.
| Date/Time
Reported
| Date/Time
Occurred
| Nature
(Classification)
| Case Number
(Case Disposition)
|General Location
| On/Off
JSU
09/28/2021
| 09/24/2021 15:00
09/27/2021 14:00
|Theft of Property
| 092100076-
Closed
|The Pointe @ JSU
|On
09/28/2021
| 09/28/2021 21:12
09/28/2021 21:28
|Possession of Marijuana
| 092100075-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action
|Crow Hall
|On
09/28/2021
| 09/28/2021 17:47
09/28/2021 17:47
|Harassing Communications
| 092100074-
Pending
|Meehan Hall
|On
09/28/2021
| 09/28/2021 11:25
09/28/2021 13:35
|Criminal Mischief
| 092100073-
Pending
|Meehan Hall
|On
09/27/2021
| 09/27/2021 23:11
09/28/2021 01:56
|Arrest- Reckless Endangerment
|092100071-1
|Crow Hall
|On
09/27/2021
| 09/27/2021 23:11
09/28/2021 01:56
|Arrest- Carrying Pistol Without Permit
|092100071-2
|Crow Hall
|On
09/27/2021
| 09/27/2021 23:11
09/28/2021 01:56
|Arrest- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
|092100071-4
|Crow Hall
|On
09/27/2021
| 09/27/2021 23:11
09/28/2021 01:56
|Arrest- Possession of Marijuana
|092100071-4
|Crow Hall
|On
09/25/2021
| 09/25/2021 21:30
09/25/2021 21:54
|Possession of Marijuana
| 092100067-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action
|Crow Hall
|On
09/24/2021
| 09/23/2021 00:00
09/23/2021 22:00
|Theft of Property
| 092100065-
Closed
|Meehan Hall
|On
09/24/2021
| 09/24/2021 15:02
09/24/2021 15:12
|Possession of Marijuana
| 092100064-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action
|Meehan Hall
|On
09/23/2021
| 09/23/2021 18:50
09/23/2021 19:25
|Possession of Marijuana
| 092100061-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action
|The Pointe @ JSU
|On
09/22/2021
| 09/23/2021 14:30
09/23/2021 14:48
|Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
| 092100059-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action
|Meehan Hall
|On
09/22/2021
| 09/22/2021 05:48
09/22/2021 05:54
|Criminal Trespass
| 092100057-
Pending
|Campus Inn Apartments
|On
09/22/2021
| 09/22/2021 00:03
09/22/2021 00:08
|Assault
| 092100056-
Pending
|Forney Ave.
|On
09/21/2021
| 09/21/2021 21:00
09/21/2021 21:05
|Possession of Marijuana
| 092100055-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action
|Daugette Hall
|On
09/21/2021
| 09/21/2021 19:39
09/21/2021 19:49
|Possession of Marijuana
| 092100054-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action
|Penn House Apartments
|On
09/21/2021
| 09/21/2021 19:05
09/21/2021 19:24
|Possession of Marijuana
| 092100053-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action
|Penn House Apartments
|On
09/21/2021
| 09/21/2021 16:05
09/21/2021 16:10
|Possession of Marijuana
| 092100052-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action
|The Pointe @ JSU
|On
09/21/2021
| 09/21/2021 14:30
09/21/2021 14:57
|Possession of Marijuana
| 092100051-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action
|The Pointe @ JSU
|On
09/21/2021
| 09/20/2021 23:00
09/21/2021 07:00
|Theft of Property
| 092100050-
Pending
|Campus Inn Apartments
|On
09/19/2021
| 09/19/2021 02:15
09/19/2021 02:20
|Assault
| 092100043-
Pending
|The Pointe @ JSU
|On
09/19/2021
| 09/18/2021 16:05
09/19/2021 00:06
|Theft of Lost Property
| 092100040-
Pending
|JSU Stadium
|On
09/18/2021
| 09/18/2021 12:20
09/18/2021 12:50
|Theft of Lost Property
| 092100038-
Pending
|Mason Hall
|On
09/17/2021
| 09/16/2021 23:39
09/16/2021 23:52
|Possession of Marijuana
| 092100035-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action
|Meehan Hall
|On
09/11/2021
| 09/11/2021 23:57
09/12/2021 00:17
|Possession of Marijuana
| 092100017-
Closed-Referred for disciplinary action
|Colonial Arms Apartments
|On
09/08/2021
| 09/08/2021 19:00
09/08/2021 19:02
|Criminal Trespass
| 092100014-3
Pending
|Campus Inn Apartments
|On
09/08/2021
| 09/08/2021 19:00
09/08/2021 19:02
|Reckless Endangerment
| 092100014-2
Pending
|Campus Inn Apartments
|On
09/08/2021
| 09/08/2021 19:00
09/08/2021 19:02
|Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building
| 092100014-1
Pending
|Campus Inn Apartments
|On
09/08/2021
| 09/08/2021 15:00
09/08/2021 15:20
|Attempted Theft of Property
| 092100013-
Closed
|Theron Montgomery Building
|On
09/01/2021
| 09/01/2021 14:00
09/01/2021 14:29
|Possession of Marijuana
| 092100003-
Closed-Referred for disciplinary action
|Dixon Hall
|On
Advertisement
Comments / 0