Crime at JSU in September 2021

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
October 1, 2021
Lee Evancho

Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.

Date/Time
Reported 		Date/Time
Occurred 		Nature
(Classification) 		Case Number
(Case Disposition) 		General Location On/Off
JSU

09/28/2021
12:30

09/24/2021 15:00
09/27/2021 14:00 		Theft of Property 092100076-
Closed 		The Pointe @ JSU On

09/28/2021
21:12

09/28/2021 21:12
09/28/2021 21:28 		Possession of Marijuana 092100075-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action 		Crow Hall On

09/28/2021
17:47

09/28/2021 17:47
09/28/2021 17:47 		Harassing Communications 092100074-
Pending 		Meehan Hall On

09/28/2021
14:14

09/28/2021 11:25
09/28/2021 13:35 		Criminal Mischief 092100073-
Pending 		Meehan Hall On

09/27/2021
23:11

09/27/2021 23:11
09/28/2021 01:56 		Arrest- Reckless Endangerment 092100071-1 Crow Hall On

09/27/2021
23:11

09/27/2021 23:11
09/28/2021 01:56 		Arrest- Carrying Pistol Without Permit 092100071-2 Crow Hall On

09/27/2021
23:11

09/27/2021 23:11
09/28/2021 01:56 		Arrest- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 092100071-4 Crow Hall On

09/27/2021
23:11

09/27/2021 23:11
09/28/2021 01:56 		Arrest- Possession of Marijuana 092100071-4 Crow Hall On

09/25/2021
21:36

09/25/2021 21:30
09/25/2021 21:54 		Possession of Marijuana 092100067-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action 		Crow Hall On

09/24/2021
15:02

09/23/2021 00:00
09/23/2021 22:00 		Theft of Property 092100065-
Closed 		Meehan Hall On

09/24/2021
15:02

09/24/2021 15:02
09/24/2021 15:12 		Possession of Marijuana 092100064-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action 		Meehan Hall On

09/23/2021
19:05

09/23/2021 18:50
09/23/2021 19:25 		Possession of Marijuana 092100061-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action 		The Pointe @ JSU On

09/22/2021
14:33

09/23/2021 14:30
09/23/2021 14:48 		Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 092100059-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action 		Meehan Hall On

09/22/2021
05:54

09/22/2021 05:48
09/22/2021 05:54 		Criminal Trespass 092100057-
Pending 		Campus Inn Apartments On

09/22/2021
00:10

09/22/2021 00:03
09/22/2021 00:08 		Assault 092100056-
Pending 		Forney Ave. On

09/21/2021
21:04

09/21/2021 21:00
09/21/2021 21:05 		Possession of Marijuana 092100055-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action 		Daugette Hall On

09/21/2021
19:39

09/21/2021 19:39
09/21/2021 19:49 		Possession of Marijuana 092100054-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action 		Penn House Apartments On

09/21/2021
19:06

09/21/2021 19:05
09/21/2021 19:24 		Possession of Marijuana 092100053-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action 		Penn House Apartments On

09/21/2021
16:09

09/21/2021 16:05
09/21/2021 16:10 		Possession of Marijuana 092100052-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action 		The Pointe @ JSU On

09/21/2021
14:27

09/21/2021 14:30
09/21/2021 14:57 		Possession of Marijuana 092100051-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action 		The Pointe @ JSU On

09/21/2021
13:11

09/20/2021 23:00
09/21/2021 07:00 		Theft of Property 092100050-
Pending 		Campus Inn Apartments On

09/19/2021
10:52

09/19/2021 02:15
09/19/2021 02:20 		Assault 092100043-
Pending 		The Pointe @ JSU On

09/19/2021
00:06

09/18/2021 16:05
09/19/2021 00:06 		Theft of Lost Property 092100040-
Pending 		JSU Stadium On

09/18/2021
12:53

09/18/2021 12:20
09/18/2021 12:50 		Theft of Lost Property 092100038-
Pending 		Mason Hall On

09/17/2021
04:13

09/16/2021 23:39
09/16/2021 23:52 		Possession of Marijuana 092100035-
Closed- Referred for disciplinary action 		Meehan Hall On

09/11/2021
23:57

09/11/2021 23:57
09/12/2021 00:17 		Possession of Marijuana 092100017-
Closed-Referred for disciplinary action 		Colonial Arms Apartments On

09/08/2021
19:01

09/08/2021 19:00
09/08/2021 19:02 		Criminal Trespass 092100014-3
Pending 		Campus Inn Apartments On

09/08/2021
19:01

09/08/2021 19:00
09/08/2021 19:02 		Reckless Endangerment 092100014-2
Pending 		Campus Inn Apartments On

09/08/2021
19:01

09/08/2021 19:00
09/08/2021 19:02 		Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building 092100014-1
Pending 		Campus Inn Apartments On

09/08/2021
15:59

09/08/2021 15:00
09/08/2021 15:20 		Attempted Theft of Property 092100013-
Closed 		Theron Montgomery Building On

09/01/2021
14:35

09/01/2021 14:00
09/01/2021 14:29 		Possession of Marijuana 092100003-
Closed-Referred for disciplinary action 		Dixon Hall On
The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

