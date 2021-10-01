CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Merck, IFF rise; Lordstown Motors, PDC Energy fall

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cEPxhds00

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Merck & Co., up $6.29 to $81.40.

The drugmaker said its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., up $6.06 to $267.56.

The company and Five9 called off their planned deal after failing to win approval from Five9 shareholders.

Lordstown Motors Corp., down $1.46 to $6.52.

The startup electric truck company plans to sell a large assembly plant in Ohio to Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics maker.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., up $7.38 to $141.10.

The company said chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig plans to retire.

Walt Disney Co., up $6.84 to $176.01.

The company reportedly settled a high-profile dispute with “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson over compensation.

NeoGenomics Inc., up 25 cents to $48.49.

Guardant Health is reportedly considering buying the cancer diagnostics company.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up 78 cents to $37.91.

The financial services company reported quarterly results that were much better than Wall Street analysts expected.

PDC Energy Inc., down $4.02 to $43.37.

The oil and gas company said it will miss its third-quarter production forecast.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Lordstown Motors, Ocugen, PepsiCo and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Lordstown Motors (RIDE) – The electric truck maker was downgraded to "underweight" from "equal-weight" at Morgan Stanley, which notes that the recently announced sale of Lordstown's Ohio plant to Foxconn values the plant at less than a fifth of prior estimates. Lordstown tumbled 6.8% in the premarket.
STOCKS
just-auto.com

Hon Hai looks to take over Lordstown Motors

Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Company is expected this week to announce a US$280m deal to acquire Lordstown Motors Corporation, a US company established to take over a car plant in Ohio from General Motors just two years earlier, according to reports in Taiwan citing people close to the company.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Business Insider

Why Merck Shares Are Rising

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares are trading higher by 3.4% at $84.18 after SVB Leerink maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $101 to $104. Merck shares were trading higher Friday after the company, and Ridgeback, announced investigational oral antiviral molnupiravir reduced risk...
STOCKS
investing.com

Tesla, Merck Rise Premarket; 3M Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, October 4th. Please refresh for updates. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 2.8% after the electric car maker recorded a 73% jump in deliveries in the third quarter, staying on course to meet ambitious full-year targets despite the global semiconductor chips shortage.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
SlashGear

Foxconn may purchase an old GM factory from Lordstown Motors

At one time, electric vehicle fans had high hopes for Lordstown Motors. The company promised unique and capable electric vehicles that excited many people, but the company has yet to deliver. Lordstown Motors is struggling to get its EV into production. However, something interesting is now going on with Lordstown Motors and a Taiwanese manufacturing giant called Foxconn. They are reportedly working on a $280 million deal that would see Foxconn purchase a manufacturing facility from Lordstown.
BUSINESS
WFMJ.com

Fisker Motors CEO excited about building EV's in Lordstown

As we learn more about the pending partnership between Lordstown Motors and Taiwan based Foxconn, one of the most exciting prospects of the deal is that Fisker Motors will have its new PEAR electric car produced at the Lordstown plant. "We know Ohio well," Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said. "I...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Lordstown Motors confirms plan to sell Ohio plant to Foxconn

Electric truck startup Lordstown Motors announced Thursday evening that it is in discussions with iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to sell its Ohio factory, confirming reports from earlier in the day. The firms are still hammering out the details, but said in a joint press release that the potential deal would involve...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iff#Merck Group#Pdc#Merck Co#Five9#Lordstown Motors Corp#Walt Disney Co#Neogenomics Inc#Guardant Health#Pdc Energy Inc
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Maker of iPhones reaches agreement in principle to work with Lordstown Motors

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) and Lordstown Motors have reached an agreement in principle to work jointly on electric vehicle programs at the Lordstown Motors plant. The agreement is non-binding. So, Lordstown Motors will soon have a new partner to help build the all-electric Endurance...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Premarket Movers Friday - Merck, Zoom, AMC, Lordstown

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include Merck, AMC, Lordstown, Zoom Video and General Mills. U.S. equity futures extended declines Friday, following on from the worst month for tech stocks since the peak of the pandemic, as investors enter the final quarter of the year focused on inflation, energy markets and the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Reasons Lordstown Motors Stock Is Sinking Today

Lordstown may be raising cash but also expects higher expenditures. Endurance pickup will now be manufactured by Foxconn, not Lordstown Motors. Electric-truck start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) just confirmed a meaningful deal that should fetch it some much-needed cash. You'd think the development should have sent the electric-vehicle stock soaring. Instead,...
ECONOMY
businessjournaldaily.com

‘Unbelievably Good’: Local Leaders Hail Lordstown Motors-Foxconn Deal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown wants to know more about the proposed deal between Lordstown Motors Corp. and Foxconn to purchase LMC’s plant and partner with the electric vehicle startup. If the agreement were finalized, Foxconn’s Han Hoi Technology Group would pay $230 million for the former General...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Perrigo, Virgin Galactic rise; CarMax, Devon Energy fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Perrigo Co., up $3.83 to $47.33. The drug company reached a settlement over a tax dispute with the Irish government. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $2.74 to $25.30. The spaceflight company has been cleared to fly following a Federal Aviation...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Lordstown Motors Stock Surges as Firm Nears Factory Sale

The shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) are up 6.9% at $7.36 this morning, following news that the electric vehicle (EV) company is nearing a deal to sell its Ohio-based car factory to Taiwan's Foxconn Technology, according to those familiar with the matter. Per these reports, the company will likely reach an agreement as soon as this week. The transaction's value is not yet known.
ECONOMY
WFMJ.com

Lordstown Motors stock rises after report of possible plant sale

Lordstown Motors' stock value rose Thursday morning following a report that the company is nearing an agreement on a deal to sell its plant to a Taiwanese group known as one of the prime assemblers of iPhones. Eight minutes after the start of trading, RIDE shares were selling for $8.87....
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

411K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy