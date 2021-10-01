CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Gabby Petito tells police she and Brian Laundrie had physical fight in newly released bodycam video

By Bobby Oler
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shKb4_0cEPxezh00

( NewsNation Now ) — Gabby Petito told a Utah police officer that her then-fiancé, Brian Laundrie, grabbed her during an argument in newly released bodycam footage, but she said she started the physical altercation.

The footage is from the same day as previous video that showed Petito was nearly cited for domestic violence, but police allowed her and Laundrie to leave separately. The fights happened just weeks before Petito was last heard from, and more than a month before her body was found.

In the new video, a Moab police officer tells Petito he can see marks on her face within minutes of meeting her. She initially dismisses it as an accident involving a backpack, but the officer continued to press her.

“There’s two people that came to us and told us that they saw him hit you,” the officer told Petito in the video. “There’s two people saying that they saw him punch you.”

Gabby Petito mimics the way she said Brian Laundrie grabbed her. Courtesy, Moab police.

“Well, to be honest, I definitely hit him first,” Petito said. She admitted to slapping Laundrie in the face “a couple” of times. She told the officer he then grabbed her, and put his hand around her jaw, and his nails dug into her cheek.

She said Laundrie did not punch or slap her. The two of them had spent months in the van together on a cross-country trip and were having arguments, she told them.

The officer then called one of the witnesses, who clarified he did not see Laundrie hit her.

“I just noticed this couple was sort of arguing a bit,” the witness told the officer over the phone. “It seemed like they were sort of arguing over a phone. It seemed like he was trying to grab her phone.”

“I think I saw maybe a push or a shove but not a full-on punch to the face or anything,” the witness said.

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of road trip with boyfriend, tragic end

Petito said she hit Laundrie because she was frustrated he was telling her to calm down, the investigation revealed. Once officers confirmed that, they said they were obligated under Utah law to at least cite Petito with domestic assault.

You can watch the full bodycam video in the player below.

When they told her she would have to be separated from Laundrie and appear at an online court hearing, she broke down and begged for a traffic ticket instead.

“I don’t want to be separated,” she said as she cried. “Please. We’re a team, please. It’s going to give me so much anxiety, can we just have a driving ticket?”

The officers did not think a domestic violence citation was warranted, and one of them called a supervisor. After that, he asked Petito what her intent was behind hitting Laundrie.

“When you slapped him those times, were you attempting to cause him physical pain or physical impairments?” he asked.

“No, never,” Petito shot back.

Gabby Petito: NewsNation Special Report

The officer decided that meant she did not intend to hurt him, and therefore her action did not rise to the level of domestic assault. Eventually, the couple was told to spend the night apart, but Petito was not cited.

Previously released footage from this encounter with police mostly showed Laundrie’s account, and Petito was further away from the microphone. He told officers she had “gone into a manic state” after an argument, and he locked her out of their van so she could cool off. She opened the driver’s side door and the two struggled as she got back inside.

Petito was last heard from Aug. 27. Laundrie returned home from their cross-country trip alone Sept. 1, and she was reported missing Sept. 11.

Petito’s body was found in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

Laundrie is wanted on a bank fraud charge, but has been missing since Sept. 14, according to his lawyer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Family Says She's Sending Them Signs From Beyond The Grave As Manhunt For 'Person Of Interest' Brian Laundrie Heats Up

Gabby Petito may be gone, but she's still communicating with her family beyond the grave, alleges her stepfather Jim Schmidt. As the stressful search for fiancé-turned-fugitive Brian Laundrie heats up, those closest to Gabby can still feel her presence. Article continues below advertisement. On Sunday, Schmidt shared a photo of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Newsnation#Bodycam Footage
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – update: Petito family lawyer says boyfriend 'stole her credit card' during Dr Phil interview

Richard Stafford, the lawyer representing the Petito family, claimed Brian Laundrie stole Gabby Petito’s credit card and used it after leaving her in Wyoming. Mr Stafford made the claim during an interview on Dr Phil McGraw’s show that featured Ms Petito’s family. Mr Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie has urged her brother to come forward to “get us out of this horrible mess.”Speaking on ABC News in an exclusive interview airing Tuesday on “Good Morning America,” she said: “I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess.”Hiker Dennis Davis, an engineer from...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Forensic Pathologist Calls FBI’s Decision to Hold Her Remains ‘Very Unusual’

Officials discovered human remains in a very remote part of the Grand Teton National Park of Wyoming weeks ago, back on September 19th. Authorities then announced that the body’s description matched that of missing Gabby Petito. Around this time, the officials reached out to Gabby’s family in order to ask for their help in confirming the identity match. Her stepfather recently spoke out about the tragic process in a talk with Dr. Phil.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc7ny.com

'Heartbreaking' update in Gabby Petito case

A body "consistent with the description of" Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The FBI Denver, the National Park Service and law enforcement made the announcement during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Actress and mother killed when neighbor accidentally fires gun through wall, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother and actress is dead after a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot through a wall, killing her. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in Duluth, where Carlether Foley was killed as she slept last weekend. Police said a 22-year-old neighbor at the MAA McDaniel Farm Apartments accidentally fired through a wall, striking Foley in the head.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
kyma.com

Arizona mother of decapitated children charged in their killings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - An Arizona woman whose two children were found decapitated at the family's Lancaster home in California last year has finally been arrested in Tucson and charged with murder. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, police arrested Natalie Brothwelll Tuesday, just one day after...
ARIZONA STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

572
Followers
255
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy