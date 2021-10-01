CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

Police Seize More Than 1,500 Stamp Bags Of Suspected Fentanyl And Nearly $30,000 In Cash At Home In Allegheny County

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfyXV_0cEPxXlU00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a 29-year-old man from Duquesne was arrested after a drug bust at the Orchard Park Housing Plan.

In a release on Friday, police say they served a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of State Street and seized approximately 1,650 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, 10 additional grams of suspected fentanyl, $29,550 in cash, a weapon and ammunition.

Officials say they suspected Rashaad Fitzgerald of selling fentanyl out of the residence. He is currently on probation.

Fitzgerald has been charged with several narcotics and firearms-related offenses, law enforcement said.

Comments / 37

sewing needles
3d ago

For that amount of fentanyl, he should do life, no parole. Who knows how many people that have bought drugs from him that have died because of the fentanyl. P.O.S.

Reply
14
Michael Wolcott
3d ago

first, thanks police, good work, but the the fact is another dealer has more business now. the focus needs to be on helping the addicts and improving lives before people turn to using/dealing.

Reply(1)
5
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Burglary At T-Mobile Store

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a T-Mobile store. Surveillance video shows a person smashing a glass door and then going into the store. (Photo Credit: KDKA/Pittsburgh Police) Police say the incident happened on Monday along Browns Hill Road. Around $3,600 in inventory was stolen, according to police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County DA’s Office Collects, Destroys Hundreds Of Guns

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of firearms police departments no longer needed as evidence were destroyed Monday. The Allegheny County District Attorney held its annual gun destruction day at Scott Park. The DA’s office says 19 police departments participated and dropped off 349 firearms. Universal Stainless in Bridgeville destroyed all the firearms.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Looking For Whoever Shot Man Outside VFW In Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are looking for the person who shot a man outside a VFW hall in Uniontown over the weekend. Uniontown Police say the victim was leaving the VFW in Uniontown and found a robber inside his car. Police say the victim open his car door and the robber fired multiple shots at him, hitting him once. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “It looks like he was looking for fast cash,” Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said. Police shared the exclusive surveillance video with KDKA from outside the VFW, where the shooting happened Sunday around 11 p.m. Law enforcement said the suspects were...
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT Officers Storm Home After Father Allegedly Abducts Baby Boy At Gunpoint

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and SWAT officers swarmed a Pittsburgh neighborhood overnight after a 29-year-old man allegedly abducted a six-week-old baby boy at gunpoint. According to Pittsburgh Police, 29-year-old Lester Jackson III was believed to be armed with a baby inside a house in Homewood after he allegedly took the child at gunpoint from his wife’s arms. According to police paperwork, officers had responded to a reported domestic incident along Wilner Drive in the city’s East Hills neighborhood. According to a neighbor, the baby’s mother has another child, who said  “Daddy (Jackson) put a gun to the baby’s head,” before he left the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Duquesne, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Johnstown Man Wanted In Deadly January Shooting Apprehended In North Carolina

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Johnstown man wanted for criminal homicide in the death of a man whose body was found by a highway maintenance worker has been apprehended in North Carolina. State police announced Monday that 28-year-old Dionte Jones was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Fayetteville, North Carolina and placed in the Hoke County Jail. He is awaiting extradition. Police say Jones was charged with one count of criminal homicide in the death of Dashawn Green, whose body was found by the highway maintenance worker on Jan. 21 in Indiana County. Police say Jones shot and killed Green on Jan. 18 at a home in Johnstown. Green’s body was found in a grassy area on Mulligan Hill Road by the worker, who was inspecting a drain nearby. An autopsy revealed that Green died of a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide. Janayah Smith and Joyce Ann Smith also face charges in Cambria County. They are accused of hindering law enforcement’s investigation into the deadly shooting.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two People Arrested, Facing Charges After Police Chase, Assault On Kiski Twp. Police Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people are behind bars and facing numerous charges after a police chase and an assault on a police officer led to their being arrested on Sunday night. Police say Kanisha Croyle and Kyler Gaff didn’t stop when officers tried to pull them over along State Route 56. They did finally pull over near Florida Avenue, but became combative when police tried to arrest them. (Courtesy: Kiski Twp. Police Department) Once they were detained, police say Croyle urinated on the floor of the police station, and both she and Gaff attempted to splash urine on an officer. Police say the two were both under the influence and that the vehicle was stolen out of Westmoreland County. Both are facing numerous charges and are being held in the Armstrong County Jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Woman’s Death In Sheraden As Homicide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say the death of a woman in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Glen Mawr Street around 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired. They found a woman dead from a gunshot wound. The Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes unit continues to investigate the case.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Pleads Guilty To Murder, Stalking In Connection With 2019 Shooting Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has pleaded guilty to murder and stalking in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on the North Side in 2019. On Monday, Matthew Lambert appeared before Judge Edward Borkowski and pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and stalking in connection with the death of Tre Valorie. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Government Website) At the time, Lambert, was arrested and charged with homicide following the shooting of Valorie. Lambert was also accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, including putting a GPS tracking device on her vehicle. Officials say Lambert will be sentenced in January.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fentanyl#Ghost Gun#Kdka Tv News Staff#Allegheny County Pd
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler Co. Family’s St. Bernard Shot In Head And Neck, Police Seek Suspect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MARION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are trying to find the person who shot a family’s pet in Butler County. Harrisville Police say someone shot the 4-year-old St. Bernard in the head and neck with a shotgun on Porter Road in Marion Township. (Source: Harrisville Police/Facebook) Police say it happened around 1:30 p.m., last Thursday, Sept. 30. Police say the owner was not home at the time but later returned home and heard the dog whimpering outside. The good news is the dog is starting to heal and beginning to eat again. His owners say they have no idea why anyone would do this to their beloved dog and add that he’s very friendly. Anyone with details about the case should give Harrisville Borough Police a call at 724-735-2030.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Previously Missing 2-Year-Old Boy Byron Harris Jr. Found Safe, Police Arrest Suspect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 2-year-old boy has been found safe this morning after being reported missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Byron Harris Jr. was located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 3, 2021 Byron Harris Jr. was thought to have been at special risk of harm or injury after last being seen in Braddock Borough on Saturday morning. Harris was believed to be in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Xavier Brown from Braddock, who was found to have a warrant out for his arrest for violation of his parole. Brown and Harris were found at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday morning at a home in the 20 block of Uxor Way in the South Side. Harris was unharmed, Brown was arrested and charged with interference with the custody of a child, concealing the whereabouts of a child, and kidnapping. He is currently housed inside the Allegheny County Jail. Pennsylvania State Police had asked for the public’s help in locating the missing 2-year-old boy and, once he had been found, thanked the public for their assistance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

4 Men Facing Charges Connected To “Grandparent Bond Scams” In Allegheny And Westmoreland Counties

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — They’re called “Grandparent Bond Scams” and they’re happening in neighborhoods across America. Usually, they go like this: You get a call from somebody claiming a relative or someone you care deeply about is in jail, and you need to supply bond money to get them out. The person on the other end of the phone says they’re acting as your loved one’s lawyer. The victims are almost always grandparents or older parents. In the past, they would ask you to get a gift card or a money order. However, state police said Roderick Feurtado, Roberto Gutierrez, Robi Feurtado-Castillo, and Tarek...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 17 New Deaths, 196 More Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 196 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 166 are confirmed cases and 30 are probable cases. The 17 new deaths happened from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. Two of them were in the 25-49 age group, six were in the 50-64 group and nine were 65 years or older. There have been 8,274 total hospitalizations and 122,693 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,190. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car Nearly Crashes Into Home Along Becks Run Road In Carrick

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CARRICK (KDKA) — A car nearly crashed into a home along Becks Run Road in Carrick on Monday morning. A multi-vehicle crash occurred before 7:00 a.m. on Monday, with one car nearly making its way into a home along the roadway. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) Dispatchers tell KDKA that no injuries have been reported in the crash. “We’ve lived on this street for a very long time and we’ve been through this several times. There’s been so many accidents on Becks Run Road,” said Ronald Vouvy, the owner of the home. Vouvy says as he gets older, he realizes “it’s not about pieces of metal or property, it’s about human lives” and says hopefully the driver of the vehicle is okay. Police told Vouvy that the driver of the vehicle possibly had fallen asleep at the wheel on her way to work. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two-Alarm Fire Damages Brighton Heights Duplex

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A two-alarm fire damaged a duplex in the city’s Brighton Heights section on Monday morning. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the fire broke out around 10 a.m. on Flora Street. Investigators say it started outside of the right side of the building. The people who live there were able to get out safely. The Pittsburgh Fire Bureau’s investigation team is working to determine the cause.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Men With Guns Arrested After 911 Caller Reports Sighting Near East Liberty Target

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A video sent to KDKA shows Pittsburgh Police officers with their guns drawn in what appears to be an intense exchange with somebody at the Target in East Liberty. According to sources, the encounter happened inside the parking garage of the store on Friday. In the video, you can see a man wearing a black shirt with his hands in the air being held back by another man wearing a white shirt while at least three officers draw their guns. It appears police got their hands on the man in the black shirt before the man in the white shirt takes off. Police are only saying two men were arrested after someone called 911 and reported seeing two men with guns near the Target. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Pittsburgh Police say they located the two men and found two guns. Medics evaluated one of the men. Both were taken into custody, and police have not said what charged will be filed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills Man Pleads Guilty To Series Of Armed Robberies From 2014

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A man from Penn Hills pleaded guilty to a series of armed robberies back in 2014. The Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said George Wilson III robbed several businesses including convenience stores at gunpoint. The guilty plea includes four firearms counts. Kaufman also said he even fired at an employee at a store in Ross Township who didn’t open the cash register quickly enough to suit him.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Penn Avenue Boost Mobile Store

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police have launched an investigation following an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store along Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg. According to police, officers were dispatched to the store around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday following the report of an armed robbery. A store employee told police that an armed Black man entered the stored held the employee at gunpoint, ordering him to give the man cash from the register. (Courtesy: Wilkinsburg Police Department) The man then is said to have fled the store in an unknown direction. Police say the man is described as being 5’9″, with a thin build, and was wearing all black, with a black ball cap and a black backpack. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Grande at the Wilkinsburg Police Department ar 412-244-2950.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy