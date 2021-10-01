CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Councilwoman Criticizes Caltrans For Removing Tents And Property Along W Street

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9piW_0cEPxWsl00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento city councilwoman is blasting Caltrans for clearing a homeless camp — with no plans, for helping them relocate.

Katie Valenzuela says workers removed camps along Caltrans property on W Street this week and plan to clear tents on 29th Street.

After being moved out, homeless people, left with nowhere to go, moved right across the street, camping near houses and businesses, Valenzuela said.

Comments / 10

victory
3d ago

their job is to do what they are told. but you ma'am are a council woman who I have spoken with suggesting the use of empty school building and you told me it's not your problem. why are you now advocating? is it an election year comming? 😳😱

Reply
11
Ecoop
3d ago

Good… keep cleaning up the streets Caltrans. Nobody wants a tent city in their neighborhood. If you allow it to happen it only gets worse!!!!!!

Reply
11
Robert L.Castro
4d ago

move them to Katie's yard. She can teach them how to use a garbage can. No respect for their surroundings.

Reply
21
 

CBS Sacramento

More Sacramento Homeless Campsite Sweeps Planned On Monday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More homeless campsite sweeps are planned for Monday in Sacramento. Last week, Caltrans bulldozers cleared the area under the X Street Bridge. Some Sacramento city leaders said they were never notified that the sweep was happening. With the nearby “safe ground” camping sites and shelters at full capacity, some people just moved right across the street in front of residential homes. Caltrans says they assessed the site after formal complaints were sent in and found it to be a public safety risk. Protocol is to post notice about the sweep within 72 hours.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘They Just Took Everything’: Caltrans Crews Clean Out Sacramento Homeless Camp Near X Street Bridge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The homeless debate, playing out on city streets in Midtown Sacramento. Safe ground camping sites and homeless shelters are at capacity. Now, the homeless camps are spreading into nearby neighborhoods. This week, Caltrans moved in – telling some of the city’s homeless to get out. Neighbors filed formal complaints of finding needles, human waste and trash off W and 9th just below the X Street bridge. Caltrans calls it a public safety issue, but now the homeless are taking their stuff and moving it right across the street. “They just took everything,” said Michelle as she looked through what’s left of belongings from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

New SB I-5 Carpool Lane Between Sacramento And Elk Grove Opens Ahead Of Schedule

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Caltrans says the new southbound Interstate 5 bus/carpool lane between Sacramento and Elk Grove is opening ahead of schedule. On Tuesday, Caltrans announced that the new lane was now open well ahead of the projected completion date. The work is part of the FixSac5 project, which is aiming to improve the commute along the I-5 corridor between Elk Grove and Sacramento. “The project’s overall progress is ahead of schedule and the new bus/carpool lane will be a welcome relief to the many motorists traveling southbound on I-5 to Elk Grove,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal in a statement. The new carpool lane stretches from Pocket Road in Sacramento to Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove. While some other work needs to be completed in the FixSac5 project, Caltrans officials say they are well ahead of the original winter 2022 estimated completion date. Caltrans says more than 200,000 passenger vehicles and 15,000 trucks use this stretch of I-5 every day.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Downtown Sacramento Hotel May Be Converted Into Apartments

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Downtown Sacramento hotel may soon be converted to apartments. The owners of the Holiday Inn Express on 16th Street have filed plans with the city to redevelop the four-story building into multi-family housing. Hotel rooms would become a mixture of one and two-bedroom units, along with studio apartments. An outdoor recreation area with fire pits and a fenced-in dog part is also part of the renovation plans.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: All Remaining Caldor Fire Evacuation Orders And Warnings In El Dorado County Now Dropped

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — All evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County due to the Caldor Fire have now officially been lifted. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced that any remaining warnings and orders have been rescinded on Monday. Residents who were being kept out of the area can now return home, but authorities are still urging people to stay vigilant about fire conditions. No orders or warnings were still in effect in either Alpine or Amador counties. #CaldorFire Per El Dorado County Sheriffs Office: All areas of Evacuation Warnings and Orders are being rescinded. All Warnings and/or Orders within El Dorado County have been lifted. At this time there are no Evacuation Orders or Warnings remaining in El DoradoCounty. pic.twitter.com/AWr5oLwA2B — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) October 4, 2021 As of Monday, the US Forest Service reported that the Caldor Fire was now 93 percent contained. It has burned a total of 221,775 acres. Full containment is expected by Oct. 16, the forest service says.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Unveils Plan To Vaccinate California School Kids And Employees

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13/AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, a plan that will have all elementary through high school students get the shots once the vaccine gains final approval from the U.S. government for different age groups. The government has fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and over but only granted an emergency authorization for anyone 12 to 15. Once federal regulators fully approve the vaccine for that group, the state will require students in seventh through 12th grades to get vaccinated in both public and private schools, Newsom’s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Very Unusual To Not See Precipitation For That Long’: Sacramento Reaches Grim Milestone Not Seen In 100+ Years

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday marked the end of the official water year for weather forecasters, and with no rain in sight, Sacramento is about to break a record that dates back more than a century. The city is hitting a grim meteorological milestone. Cory Mueller with the National Weather Service says it’s been more than six months since downtown Sacramento saw any measurable rain, breaking the previous record set way back in 1880. “It’s very unusual to not see precipitation for that long of a time, even out here in California where it’s normally dry for three months out of the year,”...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Controversial Campsite Expansion At Auburn State Recreation Area Gets Unanimous Approval

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — A controversial plan to add new campgrounds to the Auburn State Recreation Area passed unanimously by state park commissioners Thursday, even as people who live in the area voiced their concerns over the increased wildfire risk. John Michelini is board president of the Foresthill Fire Protection District and has been a vocal opponent to the expansion plan. His Foresthill home has a back deck overlooking the Auburn State Recreation Area. “There’s homes on that hillside,” Michelini said as he looked out at the state park. “Just over the hill, where the trees are in the sun, is where the...
FORESTHILL, CA
#Caltrans#Homelessness
CBS Sacramento

Infrastructure In Grizzly Flats Being Assessed For Repairs After Caldor Fire

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — Repairing the infrastructure in Grizzly Flats is a priority after hundreds of homes were destroyed. Crews will be hard at work for a long time, officials say, and staff is relying on many hands to help bring people home. Andy Vicars works for the Grizzly Flats Community Services District. “Basically, I am the only maintenance guy here,” he said. “We’re trying though.” Vicars has the daunting task of assessing infrastructure after the Caldor Fire ripped through his community destroying two-thirds of the homes there. “So we have to flush all the systems out,” he said. They go block by block, flushing out...
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person Shot In Foot At South Sacramento Apartment Complex

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person at an apartment complex on 49th Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was shot in the foot. This happened at around 3 p.m. There was no suspect description available, but deputies were actively searching the area for the gunman. Anyone with information is advised to contact the sheriff’s office.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Sacramento Residents Who Stopped In Madera For Gas Suspected Of Shooting, Killing Man

MADERA (CBS13) — Police say two Sacramento residents, including a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Madera last weekend. Madera police say, back on Sunday, Kalon Bolden was shot and killed during a fight on Gateway Drive. Investigators believe the suspects had stopped in Madera for gas while on their way to Sacramento. For some reason, the suspects ended up about a block away from the gas station and that’s where Bolden was killed. On Friday, Madera police announced that two Sacramento residents, 27-year-old Phoenix Allianic-Obrien and a 17-year-old boy, had been arrested in connection to Bolden’s killing. A gun that was believed to have been the murder weapon was also recovered in the arrests, police say. Detectives are still seeking one other person of interest. Both Allianic-Obrien and the 17-year-old boy are Sacramento-area gang members, police say.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Old Virus Resurfaces In Calaveras County As Young Child Contracts Measles

SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) — A new case of an old disease is raising long-term concerns in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties. A young child in Calaveras County contracted measles. “One of our concerns is, are other people within our community walking around with measles?” said Cori Allen, the county’s Health and Human Services director. “In the United States, having the MMR vaccine, which includes the vaccine for measles, is pretty standard practice.” Allen says the child, who’s under the age of 5, was not vaccinated against measles. Doctors say the virus is so contagious, 9 out of 10 people who come into contact...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Street Closure Creates Conflict Between Businesses In Downtown Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) — More than a year after an emergency pandemic ordinance allowed restaurants to block off a downtown Davis street to allow for outdoor dining, some neighboring retailers now say the closure is costing them business. Games of cornhole have replaced cars on G Street, where restaurants have turned the block into an outdoor bar option tucked inside massive concrete barricades. What’s been good for the restaurants has not helped all their retail neighbors. Max Williams is a barber who says foot traffic and vehicle traffic are down for him, and parking is also a problem. “It doesn’t fully benefit us at all,”...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Los Rios Staff, Students Protest Looming Vaccine Mandate

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Students and staff within the Los Rios Community College District have until Friday to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination. On Thursday, people against the mandate rallied outside the college district headquarters and said they want the freedom to make their own healthcare decisions. “Freely without coercion from employers,” said Ryan Nix, health services assistant at American River College. Signs were displayed on campus reminding staff and students about the vaccination policy deadline. The district said as of Thursday morning, 96% of full-time staff have submitted their vaccination status. Combining full-time and part-time employees, 86% have shown proof of vaccination while 89%...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

New Hotel Opening In Sacramento Building That Briefly Held Title Of Tallest Skyscraper West Of The Mississippi

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new hotel is opening in downtown Sacramento – and while the hotel is new, the building itself is rich with history. The Exchange stands on J Street right next to the Downtown Commons and the Golden 1 Center. The building itself started out as the California Fruit Building more than 100 years ago. When it originally opened in 1914, the California Fruit Building was the tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi. But, of course, a lot has changed between now and then. The 10-story property, which served as an office building for most of its life, has now been renovated into a boutique hotel with one hundred individually decorated rooms. While the hotel is now officially open as of Wednesday, work is still ongoing for its ground-floor restaurant. That restaurant, named Willow, is expected to be opening come winter.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘Intense’ Yellowjacket Activity Reported Around Sacramento Area, Vector Control Says

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Vector control is sending out a warning to Sacramento-area residents about a new pest they’re seeing more of: Yellowjackets. On Tuesday, Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District announced they are seeing “intense” yellowjacket activity in the area – more than usual at this time of year, officials say. “While this is not an unusual occurrence for fall, they do seem to be out in larger numbers this year especially compared to previous seasons,” said District Manager Gary Goodman in a statement. Most reports of yellowjacket nests are coming from the Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Folsom and Orangevale areas. Nests have also been found along the American River Parkway and the Sacramento Zoo, officials say. Vector control says they removed 40 yellowjacket nests in one day last week. “Considering that each nest can have hundreds to thousands of yellow jackets, this can quickly become a threat to residents,” Goodman said. People can help keep the yellowjacket population in check by eliminating the wasps’ food sources, like covering garbage cans and not leaving pet food outside. Sacramento area residents are urged to contact vector control if they need help in removing a yellowjacket nest.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspicious Package Investigation Underway In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was found in Rancho Cordova. Metro Fire says the package was found on Quality Drive late Wednesday morning. Hazmat crews initially responded to isolate the package, but law enforcement officers are also now at the scene. No other details about the package, including why it has been deemed suspicious, have been released at this point. Metro Fire’s Hazmat Team responded for a suspicious package on Quality Dr. in Rancho Cordova. Crews onscene are isolating and identifying the product. Law Enforcement on scene as well in a Unified Command. Will update with additional. pic.twitter.com/6P5CmJMwMV — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 29, 2021 Updates to follow.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Wildlife Rescues Seeing Influx Of Injured Fawns

DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) — It’s been a busy year for wildlife rescuers. Sanctuaries are stretched taking care of injured animals, especially in El Dorado County. And recently, a fawn was found in a field with an arrow piercing through it. “It’s a violation, Fish and Game code violation for sure,” said Dave Cook with Sierra Wildlife Rescue. Cook responded to the call. “This fella on his own property had been monitoring a doe with a set of twins. Out there every day since June playing and then a couple days ago he saw one show up with an arrow through it,” Cook said. A medical...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Makes California’s Voting By Mail System Permanent

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has made California’s universal voting by mail system for permanent. The governor signed Assembly Bill 37 into law on Monday. The bill means every registered California voter will get their ballot mailed to them before a statewide election. Proponents have been pushing for the law to allow voters more freedom to cast their ballots as well as increase participation. “As states across our country continue to enact undemocratic voter suppression laws, California is increasing voter access, expanding voting options and bolstering elections integrity and transparency,” Newsom said in a statement upon signing the bill....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Placerville Woman Paints Fire-Themed Rocks To Say ‘Thanks’ To Firefighters

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A Placerville woman has painted dozens of firefighter-themed rocks. Inspired by firefighters’ efforts to battle the Caldor Fire, Katie logan started painting rocks years ago and joined a “rock group” called Placerville Rocks. “I’ve had parents write and ask if they can get a rock for their son or daughter that’s on the fire line, so I’ve been mailing a few of them out too. We’ve probably done about 75 rocks so far. And I have more in the background I’ve got to get done. So it’s just a really wonderful way to say thank you,” said Logan. Her husband is a retired firefighter. She says she knows how much community support meant to him when he would be gone on strike teams.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

