Sacramento Councilwoman Criticizes Caltrans For Removing Tents And Property Along W Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento city councilwoman is blasting Caltrans for clearing a homeless camp — with no plans, for helping them relocate.

Katie Valenzuela says workers removed camps along Caltrans property on W Street this week and plan to clear tents on 29th Street.

After being moved out, homeless people, left with nowhere to go, moved right across the street, camping near houses and businesses, Valenzuela said.