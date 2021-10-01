Sacramento Councilwoman Criticizes Caltrans For Removing Tents And Property Along W Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Vector control is sending out a warning to Sacramento-area residents about a new pest they’re seeing more of: Yellowjackets.
On Tuesday, Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District announced they are seeing “intense” yellowjacket activity in the area – more than usual at this time of year, officials say.
“While this is not an unusual occurrence for fall, they do seem to be out in larger numbers this year especially compared to previous seasons,” said District Manager Gary Goodman in a statement.
Most reports of yellowjacket nests are coming from the Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Folsom and Orangevale areas.
Nests have also been found along the American River Parkway and the Sacramento Zoo, officials say.
Vector control says they removed 40 yellowjacket nests in one day last week.
“Considering that each nest can have hundreds to thousands of yellow jackets, this can quickly become a threat to residents,” Goodman said.
People can help keep the yellowjacket population in check by eliminating the wasps’ food sources, like covering garbage cans and not leaving pet food outside.
Sacramento area residents are urged to contact vector control if they need help in removing a yellowjacket nest.
Comments / 10