Binghamton, NY

Section IV high school football schedule for Friday, October 1

By Cam Lavallee
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

Let’s look ahead to Friday night as week 4 of the high school football season kicks off.

All these games get underway at 7.

Two teams here that are both looking to turn their seasons around as 1-2 Susquehanna Valley faces off with 1-2 Chenango Valley at Warrior Stadium.

Then, the headliner of the night as Class B’s #1 Maine-Endwell heads to Ty Cobb Stadium to face Class A’s #24 Union-Endicott.

Dryden will try for their 1st win of the season as they host 2-1 Newark Valley.

Binghamton also seeking their first victory.

They’ll try for it on the road at Niskayuna of Section 2.

#17 in Class Double-A, Corning, will welcome in a 2-1 Horseheads team coming off their 1st loss.

Johnson City will have a difficult home test as they will host Class B’s #18 Windsor.

Norwich, ranked 12th in Class C, will head to Sidney, with the Warriors still gunning for their 1st W of the year.

And lastly, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour is home to take on Owego.

