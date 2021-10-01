Lady Bearcats soccer take down UMBC Retrievers 4-1

VESTAL, NY – Now over to the Bearcat Sports Complex for some women’s soccer as Binghamton University hosted UMBC.

2nd half, 1-0 BU until UMBC’s Izzy Bink rockets one into the back of the goal.

In the 52nd minute we’re all tied at 1.

But, the Bearcats started buzzing.

Peyton Gilmore gets one on goal to challenge Retriever keeper Isy Davy.

Later, Maria Poulos finds Olivia McKnight.

Makes a move, big kick, and Davy just able to fight it off over the crossbar.

That led to this corner kick.

McKnight with a beautiful ball.

Header by Nicole Scudero one hops into the arms of Davy.

But, BU would break through again.

Maya Anand to Tori McKnight, and McKnight finishes off the right foot.

That gave the Bearcats a 2-1 lead in the 66th minute.

Both Scudero and Lexi Vegoda would add goals as BU wins it, 4-1.

The Bearcats move to 6-5-1 and will face Hartford at home Sunday at noon.

