What’s Cooler Than Being Cool? Kristen Stewart Gearing Up For The Spencer Press Tour

"I think he was kind of nervous about my research consumption," she admits of Larrain, whose vision involved a more abstract and impressionistic take on the late Princess of Wales. Still, Stewart threw herself into the deep end: "I knew I had the ability to pick and choose and really get a well-rounded impression and not be sort of laid in, or tripped up or overwhelmed." From the outset, Larrain had faith in her interpretation: "I mean, I'm paraphrasing and probably oversimplifying," she recalls, "but he would say, 'If you get one or two little things right, just be yourself from there on. If you just get the accent right, and the wig looks good, you don't need to know anything else.'" Still, Stewart says, "Had I not read everyone's opinion and looked at every picture and just sort of felt the loss of her every day — because she feels so alive in every picture, and she really does, like bust out of every interview — I wouldn't have cared the same way. I wouldn't have had the emotional or physical artillery to bring to set." "I don't know whether or not I would prefer to be pre- or post-internet," Stewart admits, of the way fame has evolved since Diana's time. "If you feel isolated and marginal or misunderstood, it's very easy now to connect with people that are like you. But having said that, you're then also exposed. And I don't even mean celebrities, just anyone that uses the internet — kids, young girls that are f---ing sensitive and their brains are still developing — everyone's open to extreme criticism. But at the same time, we're also open to feeling the alleviation of connection."

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO