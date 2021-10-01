CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What’s Cooler Than Being Cool? Kristen Stewart Gearing Up For The Spencer Press Tour

By Adam Holmes
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While 2020 was a difficult year for cinema, various movies still came out in some form or fashion, with Kristen Stewart appearing in two of them: Underwater and Hulu’s Happiest Season. Now Stewart is back for Spencer, where she plays Diana, Princess of Wales. But fans of the actress don’t have to wait until Spencer comes out to see her coolness on display, as Stewart already emanating that as she gears up for the movie’s press tour.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Spencer' Trailer Reveals Kristen Stewart's Hotly Anticipated Turn as Princess Diana

The first official trailer for Neon's Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has just dropped, following the teaser trailer that was previously released late last month. This new trailer showcases much more dialogue and significantly more of Stewart's hotly-anticipated performance. Spencer is set to be released theatrically on November 5 in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland.
MOVIES
The Blade

Generation Why: Kristen Stewart is a better actor than you know

As a Millennial film fan, I think it’s time we talk about Kristen Stewart. Since I’m a movie person, I was following the news of the 2021 Venice Film Festival closely a few weeks back. There were a lot of promising movies that were screened. Dune looks amazing, The Lost Daughter seems like a promising debut for Maggie Gyllenhaal as a writer/director, and The Power of the Dog has early best picture buzz.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Sean Harris
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Timothy Spall
Person
Sally Hawkins
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Prince Charles
awardswatch.com

Watch the explosive new trailer for Pablo Larraín’s ‘Spencer’ starring Kristen Stewart as the fated Princess Diana

NEON released the new trailer for Pablo Larraín’s Princess Diana tone poem Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, from a screenplay by Steven Knight that pulls no punches. Opening with just a taste of Jonny Greenwood’s astonishing score and then once again utilizing “Perfect Day” as they did in the teaser, we see that marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different.
MOVIES
thefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Kristen Stewart in Zeynep Arcay for the ''Spencer'' SAG Q&A

Last night(September 29th) in LA, Kristen Stewart attended a SAG Q&A for her highly anticipated new film ''Spencer'' and her stylist Tara Swennen posted her look on instagram. Kristen looked great posing for the gram in a berry three-piece suit from the ZEYNAP ARCAY SPRING 2021 collection. I have to say, I like everything about this look from the head styling to the JIMMY CHOO pumps.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Daniel Craig Compares Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc To James Bond

The last time we saw Daniel Craig on the big screen, he was playing private investigator Benoit Blanc, who used unorthodox methods to solve the mystery of novelist Harlan Thrombey’s death in 2019’s Knives Out. Now Craig is back for No Time to Die, and as he’s making the rounds plugging his fifth and final outing as James Bond, the actor compared his iteration of 007 with Blanc, namely noting how different they are from one another.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Of Wales#Gears#British Royal Family#Instagram#Sandringham Estate#Allied
Entertainment Weekly

The Reign Maker: With Spencer, Kristen Stewart could be crowned queen of awards season

Kristen Stewart's dog doesn't care about movie stars. All that Cole — a rescue mutt ecstatically flinging her stocky little body across the lawn of a vast Malibu estate on this broiling early-September afternoon — wants to do is chase the grubby tennis ball that the actress obligingly keeps tossing between clicks for EW's cover shoot. She's certainly the only one here (and likely far beyond this rarefied zip code) to be blissfully unaware of the oceans of real and digital ink spilled over her owner in the past dozen or so years — the relentless, reflexive obsession with Stewart's roles and clothes and love life, the color of her hair and the state of her career.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Spencer star Kristen Stewart holds court in EW's Fall Movie Preview cover shoot

"I think he was kind of nervous about my research consumption," she admits of Larrain, whose vision involved a more abstract and impressionistic take on the late Princess of Wales. Still, Stewart threw herself into the deep end: "I knew I had the ability to pick and choose and really get a well-rounded impression and not be sort of laid in, or tripped up or overwhelmed." From the outset, Larrain had faith in her interpretation: "I mean, I'm paraphrasing and probably oversimplifying," she recalls, "but he would say, 'If you get one or two little things right, just be yourself from there on. If you just get the accent right, and the wig looks good, you don't need to know anything else.'" Still, Stewart says, "Had I not read everyone's opinion and looked at every picture and just sort of felt the loss of her every day — because she feels so alive in every picture, and she really does, like bust out of every interview — I wouldn't have cared the same way. I wouldn't have had the emotional or physical artillery to bring to set." "I don't know whether or not I would prefer to be pre- or post-internet," Stewart admits, of the way fame has evolved since Diana's time. "If you feel isolated and marginal or misunderstood, it's very easy now to connect with people that are like you. But having said that, you're then also exposed. And I don't even mean celebrities, just anyone that uses the internet — kids, young girls that are f---ing sensitive and their brains are still developing — everyone's open to extreme criticism. But at the same time, we're also open to feeling the alleviation of connection."
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Will Smith Jokes About His Worst Movie With A+ Response

As one of Hollywood’s most famous actors, Will Smith starred in many successful movies over the years, from Independence Day and Men in Black to the live-action Aladdin remake and Bad Boys for Life. But not all the entries on Smith’s filmography have been winners, with one of the more well-known duds on the list being 1999’s Wild Wild West. To that end, Smith recently joked about why he considers Wild Wild West to be his worst movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Diana: The Musical’ Review: A Shallow Pop Tribute to a Complicated Icon

Nearly a quarter-century ago, Princess Diana died trying to out-race a swarm of paparazzi. Though many blamed the media for that tragedy, the tabloidification of her life story continues to this day, this time with that most bloated form of homage: the Broadway musical. Filmed in an empty theater last fall but bursting with the kind of broad, feel-good energy that typically packs the house with tourists in non-COVID times, “Diana: The Musical” brings “the people’s princess” directly to the people, in their homes, all but canonizing Diana as a feminist icon and saint in the process. (Seriously, how many words...
MUSIC
Variety

Andrew Garfield Eyes Supporting Actor Submission for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In order to avoid splitting votes and allow for the possibility of netting two acting nominations this year, Searchlight Pictures will campaign Andrew Garfield’s performance as televangelist Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” for supporting actor consideration, based on an invite that was sent to BAFTA voters for an upcoming virtual screening of the film. Following the biopic’s bow at the Toronto International Film Festival and modest box office receipts, its Oscar prospects have been seemingly on the fringe, but the film, directed by Michael Showalter, could make a roaring comeback during the season. Garfield’s co-star Jessica Chastain, who...
MOVIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy