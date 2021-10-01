New York Jets WR Denzel Mims will be active vs. Tennessee

The Jets might be without Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims for a second straight week when they travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 3. Crowder is still dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of action against the Patriots and is a game-time decision, according to Robert Saleh. With Crowder cannot suit up, Braxton Berrios will likely work primarily out of the slot with Elijah Moore shifting outside. Berrios caught seven of his team-high 11 targets for 73 yards in New York’s Week 2 loss to New England.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO