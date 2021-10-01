New York Jets WR Denzel Mims will be active vs. Tennessee
The sophomore receiver is set to return to the New York Jets’ lineup after spending the last two games as an inactive healthy scratch. New York Jets head coach announced on Friday that Denzel Mims will be part of the active roster for Sunday’s Week 4 contest against the Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Mims, the Jets’ second-round pick from 2020’s virtual draft, has not dressed in either of Gang Green’s prior couple of contests.empiresportsmedia.com
Comments / 0