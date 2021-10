MUNISING, MICH. -- This time of year there’s seemingly no end to all the beautiful Michigan destinations for fall color — but if you had to make a list, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore would easily be in the top 10. Encompassing more than 70,000 acres of parkland and 40 miles of Lake Superior shoreline, the Lakeshore gets an extra dose of beauty when wrapped in autumn’s hues, especially when contrasted against those colorful namesake cliffs.

