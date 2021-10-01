Cardi B Is Getting Plenty Of ‘Fits Off At Paris Fashion Week
Cardi B is back in Paris, so you know the rapper will be serving plenty of looks during her stay. The star arrived at the French fashion capital at the start of Paris Fashion Week, making an appearance at the opening of the Thierry Mugler, Couturissime exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler personally asked for Cardi’s attendance at the event, and she obliged with a showstopping look from the Mugler archives — specifically its Fall 1994 “Le Cirque D’Hiver” collection.www.nylon.com
Comments / 0