Cardi B Is Getting Plenty Of ‘Fits Off At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B isn’t one to shy away from pulling off a risky look. She’s dauntless in proving that she can wear any outfit — the more unexpected the better, in fact. Take, for example, her successful attempt at mastering the “ugly” shoe trend with her Maison Margiela white toe boots. Or, her carrying an extra large Chanel bag in a head-to-toe look from the fashion house. (No one but Cardi could have pulled off this lavish ensemble.) For her latest statement outfit, Cardi B wore a bodysuit with a coat and no pants. Yes, you read that right — she ditched the bottoms completely while in Paris with her husband Offset.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO