CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Cardi B Is Getting Plenty Of ‘Fits Off At Paris Fashion Week

By editorial standards
NYLON
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B is back in Paris, so you know the rapper will be serving plenty of looks during her stay. The star arrived at the French fashion capital at the start of Paris Fashion Week, making an appearance at the opening of the Thierry Mugler, Couturissime exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler personally asked for Cardi’s attendance at the event, and she obliged with a showstopping look from the Mugler archives — specifically its Fall 1994 “Le Cirque D’Hiver” collection.

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Cardi B Keeps Feeding Us Looks in Paris

Cardi B is back like she never left. The pop icon and her long-time stylist, Kollin Carter, have been working together on serving looks from the front row this Paris Fashion Week. In her first public appearance since having her son, the "Up" rapper stepped out in a full Thierry...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Owens
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Cardi B.
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Slays In Black Mini Skirt With Jay Z & Mom in Cannes After 40th Birthday — Photo

While continuing her European vacation on Sept. 12, Beyonce looked carefree and relaxed as she wore a black mini skirt and white button down shirt. Beyonce was joined by her husband, JAY-Z, and mom, Tina Knowles, for a meal at La Guerite restaurant in Cannes on Sept. 12. The singer was photographed leaving the restaurant while wearing a tiny black mini skirt, which she paired with a white button down shirt and heels. Meanwhile, Tina looked stunning in a lacy white dress, while Jay kept it a bit more casual, wearing gym shorts, a white t-shirt and sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Someone Get Cardi B a Sword, Because Her Vintage Mugler Dress Is Made For a Fashion Battle

Strap on your heels and touch up your lip gloss because Cardi B came ready to battle at Paris Fashion Week this year. After turning heads in a feathery red dress from the 1995 Mugler fall couture collection, Cardi executed another showstopping entrace outside her hotel in France, and the corset on her most recent gown basically doubles as a suit of armor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Cardi B Expertly Demonstrated How To Wear A Bodysuit Without Pants

Cardi B isn’t one to shy away from pulling off a risky look. She’s dauntless in proving that she can wear any outfit — the more unexpected the better, in fact. Take, for example, her successful attempt at mastering the “ugly” shoe trend with her Maison Margiela white toe boots. Or, her carrying an extra large Chanel bag in a head-to-toe look from the fashion house. (No one but Cardi could have pulled off this lavish ensemble.) For her latest statement outfit, Cardi B wore a bodysuit with a coat and no pants. Yes, you read that right — she ditched the bottoms completely while in Paris with her husband Offset.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#French Fashion#Fashion Capital#Couturissime#Chanel
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Rihanna Steals the Show With Another Must-See Look at 2021 Met Gala

It's time to "Take a Bow" because the Met Ball queen has arrived. Yes, Rihanna is in the building!. Always one to rise to the occasion, the Fenty Beauty founder made a fierce and fabulous entrance at the 2021 Met Gala with her overly kitschy ensemble—and we're saying that in the best way possible. From her makeup to her clothes to the smallest of details, it's no wonder she reigns supreme at the star-studded event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

What Happened When Cardi B Met Christian Louboutin in Paris: ‘I Really Had Dinner With a Freaking Icon’

Cardi B and Christian Louboutin have admired each other for years — but the superstar singer and fashion legend had never met in person, until last night. Cardi, who just walked in Balenciaga’s “red carpet” fashion show, shared her encounter with the red sole king on Instagram. “Good conversation, good food, good people,” she wrote. “I really had dinner with a freaking icon.” (Cardi thanked her friend Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, for making it all happen.) Cardi B has come a long way since rapping about red bottoms in her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow,” and she continues to push boundaries...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Looks Stunning In First Post-Baby Photos

Cardi B has seemingly been working her tail off with her trainer after giving birth to her second child a few weeks ago, and she's already looking like she's ready to get back to business. On Tuesday, the rapper attended a Paris Fashion Week event for Thierry Mugler, posing for her first-post-baby pictures and looking absolutely stunning.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks A White Bustier Top & Jacquard Mini Skirt In New Italy Vacation Photos With Jay-Z — Photos

Beyonce is truly living her best life on a yacht in Europe! The singer and her husband Jay-Z looked chic in a series of new vacation snaps. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, looked cooler than ever when they posed on a yacht while vacationing in Italy. The power couple may have skipped out on the Met Gala this year, but they brought their fashion A-game while celebrating Bey’s 40th birthday on the European cruise. The “Crazy In Love” singer’s latest snaps show her rocking a white corset-style bustier top with an animal-print mini skirt and matching jacket.
BEAUTY & FASHION
blackchronicle.com

Cardi B And Offset Share Picture Announcing Their Newborn Baby Boy

Cardi B gave new meaning to the idea of Labor Day. The award-winning rapper along with husband Offset, just welcomed their second child into the world. The couple made the announcement introducing their newborn baby boy via Instagram on Monday (September 6). In the post, Cardi and Offset are pictured in what looks to be a delivery room in a hospital with Cardi covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket holding their newest bundle of joy.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy