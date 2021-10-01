U-E Tigers defeat J.C. Wildcats in straight sets 3-0

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Johnson City playing host to Union-Endicott.

2nd set, U-E up 1-0.

But, JC’s Precious Gabriel doing her best to get the Wildcats back in it.

The lefty dials up a service ace to pick up the point.

Later, outstanding dig by Josephine Dure , and then Gabriel there for the kill.

But, the Tigers keeping pace.

Off a JC serve, ball is set to Elena Pasquale.

Knocks it Dure for the kill.

Serve for Ella Nixon here, and that’s well done. Service ace for the senior.

And then, another set up for Pasquale, and beautiful touch on that hit.

U-E would go on to take this one in straight sets, 3-0.

