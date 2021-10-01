I Flat-Out Needed to Hear How This Mom Is Able to Stop Comparing Their Parenting to Others Online

Not wanting to freeload, I suggested that my mom charge me rent. She seemed surprised, and said she'd get back to me on that. Sometime later, she appeared in a rather formal outfit, and said she was now my landlady. She spelled out my rental rate and terms; it was higher than I had planned on, but she conveyed such an air of authority that I didn't argue. Later, when she was back to her normal self, I told her the rate was too high. She stepped out and returned as the “landlady,” and asked what the problem was.

HOUSE RENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO