I Flat-Out Needed to Hear How This Mom Is Able to Stop Comparing Their Parenting to Others Online

By Kate Schweitzer
 4 days ago
Reply to @subigirl it’s not better or worse, it’s different #makeup #makeuppeptalk #makeuproutine #parentsoftiktok. Whenever I'm scrolling my Instagram feed or swiping through video after video on TikTok, I've noticed that I simultaneously spend a lot of time comparing myself to others. And most of that time — as study upon study of social media usage has proven — is spent feeling like I don't measure up. That I don't have enough patience, that I don't feed my children the right foods, or that I don't have enough Pinterest-approved craft projects lined up for my kids.

