Tennessee Titans wide receivers Julio Jones, A.J. Brown ruled out for Week 4

 4 days ago

Tennessee Titans wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, as well as linebacker Bud Dupree, have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

Titans defensive end Larrell Murchison (elbow), cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder) and punter Brett Kern (groin) also were ruled out for Sunday’s clash.

Jones and Brown sustained hamstring injuries in Tennessee’s 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.

NFL injury report: Latest news on Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey for Week 4

Jones, 32, has 12 catches for a team-leading 204 yards this season after joining the Titans in an offseason trade in June.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection through his first 10 seasons, all with Atlanta, Jones has 860 career receptions for 13,100 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Brown, 24, didn’t catch a pass before exiting after the first quarter against the Colts. He has just seven receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown this season.

Tennessee Titans schedule and 2021 season predictions

Last season, Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games (12 starts) and made the Pro Bowl.

Dupree, 28, was active last week but did not record a snap. He didn’t practice this week wtih a knee injury.

The Titans (2-1) will be vying for their third straight victory when they visit the Jets (0-3) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

