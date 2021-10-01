CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

BMW Can Now Paint Designs On Your Car Without Stencils

By Chris Bruce
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It made 19 custom examples of the M4 to show what's possible. Anyone who is familiar with using spray paint knows about the annoyance of applying a coat only to find overspray on something you don't want paint on. The new EcoPaintJet Pro application process at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing eliminates this problem. The result is a much easier method of applying complex patterns without stencils or masking onto a vehicle's exterior.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 1

Related
Autoblog

Watch this new BMW paint robot lay down custom designs with no masking

BMW worked with German plant engineering firm Duerr on a new paint shop robot that can lay down two-tone finishes and intricate designs without masking the vehicle. It's called the EcoPaintJet Pro, which sounds like a new printer Staples just started stocking. The concept sounds simple: A jet of ink gets shot through an opening shaped by an orifice plate, the plate providing sharp edge definition, while the paint arm sweeps across the full width of the panel or vehicle, laying down a contrasting color only where the design dictates. Despite that simplicity, watching the arm in action in the video above makes the process look like magic, compared to what we know is usually required for such artwork. The EcoPaintJet Pro works with waterborne base coats and 2K clear coats.
TECHNOLOGY
Carscoops

The Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster Defined Italian Supercar Excess In The 2000s

A low-mileage Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster finished in a particularly rare color is currently up for auction on Bring A Trailer. The Murcielago LP640 was arguably the king of mid-engined supercars in the 2000s and this particular example is finished in a color dubbed Rosso Vic. It is being sold with service records, manufacturer’s literature, an accident-free Carfax report, and an Arizona title.
BUYING CARS
BMW BLOG

2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Video Review – Is It Worth Its Price Tag?

Despite its price high tag, the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is arguably one of the best BMW products today. The luxurious four-door coupe combines beautiful design lines with impressive power coming from under the hood. The heart of the M8 Competition Gran Coupe happens to be one of the best engines BMW has made. The 4.4 liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine twists out 617 hp and 553 ft-lbs of torque (750 Nm).
CARS
carthrottle.com

Here's Your Chance To Buy A V8 Sports Car Design By Ant Anstead

A Dowsetts Comet built by the company former Wheeler Dealers man Ant Anstead founded is up for auction in November. Ant Anstead is best known by car people as Wheeler Dealers‘ former full-time mechanic. And for non-car people, as Renée Zellweger’s other half. But he was an established player in the automotive world long before taking over Wheeler Dealers spanner duties from Edd China, helming various car TV shows and founding his own company - Evanta Design Limited, now known as the Dowsetts Classic Car Company.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
BMW BLOG

Is the BMW Z3 the Perfect First Project Car?

As a young BMW fan, I desperately wanted a cool project car. Life, finances, and responsibilities got in my way and I could never really justify the cost. However, I’ve never stopped dreaming about a cheap, fun, and relatively simple project car, something to tinker with, make my own, and take on on Sunday mornings for a long drive; nowhere to go and all day to get there. One car that’s been on my radar for awhile is the BMW Z3 and this article from Car Throttle is only making my desire grow stronger.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ex-Ferrari Designer Creates Crazy 'Frankenstein' Car For GTA V

Frank Stephenson has an enviable portfolio of automotive designs. He's spent time at McLaren, Ferrari, and Maserati just to name a few, desiging some of the world's most iconic cars. What does one do when you've penned machines like the Ferrari F430, McLaren P1, Escort Cosworth, and Maserati MC12? Why, you combined them to make a bonkers Grand Theft Auto V video game supercar. Wait, what?
CARS
Carscoops

The Lamborghini Countach LP500 Reconstruction Is A True Automotive Gem

While some have criticized Lamborghini for tarnishing the Countach name with the introduction of the Aventador-based Countach LPI 800-4, it is impossible to make the same complaints about the company’s reconstruction of the original Countach LP500 Prototype. This remarkable car was brought to life thanks to Lamborghini Centro Stile and...
CARS
Robb Report

This Street-Legal Porsche Prototype Started Life as a Le Mans-Grade Race Car. Now It Can Be Yours.

You could soon own a street-legal version of the car that helped Porsche own endurance racing during the ‘80s and early ‘90s. An ultra-rare 1991 Porsche Koenig Specials C62 was just listed for sale on Issimi. The outrageous-looking speed machine may not be in mint condition, but it’s hard to think of a better car in which to recreate the feeling of racing at Le Mans. Porsche racers took home the top prize at the 24 Hours of Le Mans every year from 1981 and 1987. Much of this dominance can be traced to two cars, the 956 and its successor, the 962....
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Group#Bmw M4#Bmw M1
KHOU

Furniture designed for your space, and delivered without delay

HOUSTON — livingdesignsfurniture.com. Through this weekend only, (08/29/21) get up to 50 percent off clearance furniture purchases at Living Designs Furniture while supplies last. Visit their all-new showroom at 4619 Navigation Boulevard, or check out their photos on Instagram: @livingdesignsfurniture. You can also give them a call at 713-921-5098. This...
HOUSTON, TX
Mental_Floss

How Your Car's Color Can Affect Its Resale Value

Before you peel away from the car lot in your shiny new vehicle, you may want to stop and reconsider the paint color. Not because that amazing red finish isn’t eye-catching, but because it might not be the best choice when it comes to having resale value down the line.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Porsche Mission R Concept Is Way More Than Just A Show Car

Porsche Mission R Concept is a vehicle that attracted a lot of attention this year at IAA Mobility 2021, even though it was not actually shown within the main venue hall. And yet, motor show goers still went on a pilgrimage into downtown Munich where the vehicle was being shown just to catch a glimpse of it.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

BMW M3 Touring Spied On The Streets Around The Nurburgring

In the era of (mostly) electrified high-riding family vehicles, the announcement from BMW that the first-ever M3 wagon is already under development was a real breath of fresh air. The performance vehicle is currently in the testing phase, and we’ve already seen it in many spy photos and teaser images. Interestingly, it seems that the automaker is using just a single prototype for its R&D purposes.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lexus LC Convertible Gets New Blue Top, Interior Accents In Japan

The Lexus LC is a large, luxurious two-door highway cruiser quickly approaching a mid-cycle refresh, though the brand isn’t ready to do that just yet. Instead, in Japan, Lexus has decided to give the LC coupe and convertible a handful of improvements. None of the tweak changes much, but they do give customers in the country more choices and other upgrades.
CARS
Motor1.com

LaFerrari Gets Extended Warranty, A First For A Limited-Run Ferrari

For the handful of people who own a Ferrari LaFerrari or LaFerrari Aperta and actually drive the supercar, the Prancing Horse is introducing a new extended warranty and scheduled maintenance service for the vehicle. It's the brand's first time offering something like this for one of the special limited-series models.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

You Can Now Park A Rimac Nevera In Your Driveway

If you ever wanted to park a Rimac Nevera in your driveway, you can start doing it today. How is that possible for a car that is still only accessible to the likes of Christian von Koenigsegg? Well, the Croatian car manufacturer has revealed a new 360-degree augmented reality (AR) filter that easily allows anyone to place a 3D version of the supercar in real-life photos, wherever it is you may be. All that's required is a smartphone and a little creativity. By placing the Nevera in your own photo and sharing it, you can win a trip to one of Rimac's events.
CARS
Carscoops

What If The Mk4 Toyota Supra Was Based On The BMW M Coupe?

Note: This is an independent design study by Abimelec Design and is not related to nor endorsed by BMW or Toyota. The Mk4 Supra is arguably the most iconic and desirable generation of Toyota’s sports car, but what if the Japanese automaker had partnered with another manufacturer to bring it to life?
CARS
Robb Report

The Bugatti Bolide Is the World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar, According to Design Experts

Any car enthusiast could tell you that the Bugatti Bolide is a stunner, but now it’s official. The futuristic four-wheeler has just been named the world’s most beautiful hypercar by a panel of professional designers at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. The renowned competition, which is kind of like the beauty pageant of the car world, awarded the Bolide first place, ahead of three other stylish nominees, including the Gordon Murray T.50, the Mercedes-AMG One and the Bac Mono 2. The French marque first unveiled a prototype of the track-only showstopper back in October 2020, and it’s certainly not hard...
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy