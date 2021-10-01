BMW Can Now Paint Designs On Your Car Without Stencils
It made 19 custom examples of the M4 to show what's possible. Anyone who is familiar with using spray paint knows about the annoyance of applying a coat only to find overspray on something you don't want paint on. The new EcoPaintJet Pro application process at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing eliminates this problem. The result is a much easier method of applying complex patterns without stencils or masking onto a vehicle's exterior.www.motor1.com
