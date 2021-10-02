CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Travis Barker Announces Halloween Virtual Event With Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne & More

By Taylor Mims
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Barker has gathered a group of special guests for his House of Horrors Halloween event. The online event will feature Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, Blackbear, Iann Dior and JXDN broadcast from a private haunted estate. The “Queen of Rock” Allison Hagendorf, Danger Ehren...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Corey Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly address origins of apparent feud

Following Machine Gun Kelly’s already-infamous diss at Slipknot onstage at Riot Fest over the weekend, both MGK and Corey Taylor have detailed the origins of their apparent feud. After causing a stir online following the call-out, Machine Gun Kelly took to Twitter to explain where he was coming when he...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, Mocks Metal Band Slipknot As A Group Of ’50-Year-Olds Wearing Weird Masks’

Shots fired. While Machine Gun Kelly performed at Riot Fest, the ‘Papercuts’ rocker took a moment to throw some shade at masked metal icons Slipknot. Forget the 2019 feud between Justin Bieber and Tool’s Maynard James Keenan because we’ve got some new rock beef on our hands. While Machine Gun Kelly played at Riot Fest on Sunday (Sept. 19), the 31-year-old decided to take a shot at his fellow co-headliner, Slipknot(who was performing at the same time at a different stage.) “You all want to know what I’m happy that I’m not doing?” he asked the crowd. “Being 50 years old, wearing a f-cking weird mask on the f-cking stage. F-cking shit,” he said in a video captured by a fan. Later in the night, MGK (b. Colson Baker) took another dig at the metal band. “Turn the lights up,” he said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Cisco Adler
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Blackbear
Person
Kehlani
Person
Iann Dior
Person
Jimmy Buffett
TheDailyBeast

Machine Gun Kelly’s Performance Drowned Out by Boos at Metal Festival

Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot are unlikely rivals, but it’s 2021. Expect the unexpected. Rolling Stone reports that singer-rapper Machine Gun Kelly was met with a barrage of boos during his performance at the hard-rock Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday night—a week after MGK called Slipknot, who was playing at the same time slot, “old weird dudes with masks.” Kelly, 31, allegedly had plans to collaborate with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor but the deal fell through. Taylor has referred to Kelly as an artist who “failed in one genre and decided to go rock.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Machine Gun Kelly mocks Slipknot during concert

Machine Gun Kelly’s attempt to mock Slipknot backfired after he drew the ire of the music community. The rapper and singer, real name Colson Baker, paused to attack the metal legends during his performance at Riot Fest on Sunday night (19 September). He told his fans: “You wanna know what...
MUSIC
NME

Sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Clown release debut single as the band Vended

Corey Taylor‘s son Griffin and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon have shared their debut single ‘Asylum’ from their band Vended. The track, which you can listen to below, has shades of Slipknot with its hard-hitting rhythmic patterns. Vended’s lineup, which is completed by Cole Espeland (lead guitar), Connor Grodzicki (rhythm...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Event#Halloween#House Of Horrors#Jxdn#Roxy Theatre Co Owner#Vip#Foo Fighters#G Eazy#Bad Religion
thebrag.com

Machine Gun Kelly mercilessly booed at Louder Than Life festival

Following a public spat with Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly was greeted with boos during his set at the metal-leaning Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky over the weekend. For context, over the past week, Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor have been engaged in a warring of words. The public beef was sparked after a Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at Riot Fest in Chicago, where he launched into a tirade against Slipknot, who were playing a competing set on a neighboring stage.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
FLORIDA STATE
mxdwn.com

CHVRCHES Share Their Cover Of Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You”

The Scottish synth-pop trio CHRVCHES has paid homage to the iconic grunge-rock pop star Avril Lavigne with the release of their cover of “I’m With You.”. CHRVCHES’ version of the iconic 2002 release turns the emotion up a notch as singer Lauren Mayberry belts overtop the soothing guitar strums with ease. The cover was released as part of Apple Music’s Home Session alongside a new version of the group’s recent single “California” from their latest album Screen Violence.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Machine Gun Kelly Booed off Stage, Fights Fans at Concert

Machine Gun Kelly may have many fans, but as he found out this weekend, he also has a lot of critics- especially in the rock/metal community. MGK found out the hard way that crossing over genres is not always a seamless transition when he was booed off stage and then fought at least one fan at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NME

David Lee Roth says he’ll retire after final concerts in Las Vegas: “I’m throwing in the shoes”

David Lee Roth has announced his imminent retirement, 49 years after he first kicked off his storied career in music. In lieu of the traditional ‘farewell tour’ that most rock ’n’ roll greats embark on, Roth will instead close out his tenure with five shows at Las Vegas’ House Of Blues. The first two will go down on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, respectively, with the remaining three taking place on Wednesday, January 5, Friday 7 and Saturday 8, 2022.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Machine Gun Kelly Fires Back Over Reports He Was Booed Off Stage

Machine Gun Kelly performed at the metal-leaning Louder Than Life music festival over the weekend, where a portion of the crowd was happy to let the rap-rocker know they weren't his biggest fans, booing loudly during his show. Every time there was a quiet moment between songs, a pocket of the audience roared in disapproval, leading to headlines that MGK was "booed off the stage."
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Travie McCoy Says Machine Gun Kelly's Pop-Punk Era "Threw Me For A Loop"

Travie McCoy recently sat down with HNHH earlier this summer to discuss the 15-year anniversary of As Cruel As School Children. In many ways, the album's growing popularity between 2006-2007 was largely due to their hustle on Warped Tour. Not only did Gym Class Heroes stick out among the lineup of predominantly pop-punk and emo bands, but they were practically previewing the album in the lead up to its release among a non-hip hop audience. All of that to say, Travie McCoy experienced that era first-hand before it became a nostalgic trend.
MUSIC
101.9 KING FM

Ozzy Osbourne Enlists Tony Iommi and Eric Clapton for Upcoming LP

Ozzy Osbourne has recruited cameos from several major artists for his upcoming LP. “On this new album, I’m working with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk [Wylde],” the Black Sabbath singer told cohost Billy Morrison during the latest episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM station Ozzy’s Boneyard (via Blabbermouth).
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He’s Collecting Guitar Gods for Upcoming LP

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he has assembled an arsenal of guitar gods — Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, and longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde — for his upcoming new album, the follow-up to 2020’s similarly all-star Ordinary Man. In an interview on his namesake channel Ozzy’s Boneyard on Sirius XM (via Blabbermouth), Osbourne gave a progress report on his new LP which, like Ordinary Man, is produced by Andrew Watt. Asked about collaborating with so many rock legends amid a pandemic, Osbourne said, “You just write the song and you just ask them to sing [or play] what you [give...
MUSIC
Black Hills Pioneer

Corey Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly are locked in a war of words

Corey Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly are locked in an ongoing feud. The 'Rap Devil' star took aim at the Slipknot frontman, 47, during a festival performance at the weekend, where he mocked the heavy metal singer for wearing masks on stage and "talking s***". The rock rapper had said...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy