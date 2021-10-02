Travis Barker Announces Halloween Virtual Event With Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne & More

Shots fired. While Machine Gun Kelly performed at Riot Fest, the ‘Papercuts’ rocker took a moment to throw some shade at masked metal icons Slipknot. Forget the 2019 feud between Justin Bieber and Tool’s Maynard James Keenan because we’ve got some new rock beef on our hands. While Machine Gun Kelly played at Riot Fest on Sunday (Sept. 19), the 31-year-old decided to take a shot at his fellow co-headliner, Slipknot(who was performing at the same time at a different stage.) “You all want to know what I’m happy that I’m not doing?” he asked the crowd. “Being 50 years old, wearing a f-cking weird mask on the f-cking stage. F-cking shit,” he said in a video captured by a fan. Later in the night, MGK (b. Colson Baker) took another dig at the metal band. “Turn the lights up,” he said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks.”

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO