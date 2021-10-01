Find the perfect Halloween pumpkin at these Wichita area patches

View more in
Wichita, KS
Wichita Riverfest part 2 wraps up
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Riverfest closed with a hot balloon launch and games along the Arkansas River. Organizers say attendance was good despite some rain and the festival being split up into two parts. “This Riverfest has been different than any we have experienced in our almost 50-year history. We’ve never played with a […]
Spooky season in Kansas threatened by pumpkin shortage
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — People all around the country are feeling the effects of the pumpkin shortage this year as prices shoot up because of limited supply, and Northeast Kansas is no exception. Annette Jackson is the co-owner of Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center. She and her husband have been making the long drive to […]
Kansas Humane Society says Woofstock 2021 a huge success
The Kansas Humane Society said Woofstock 2021 was a huge success on Saturday.
Dillons stores hiring 1,000 workers across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons announced it is now hiring for the holidays with full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across its stores, pharmacies, and distribution centers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now at jobs.kroger.com. Dillons will also host a series of Hiring Fairs for immediate interviews: Dillons Health Virtual Hiring Fair for positions with pharmacy, […]
Kernels of truth: Where do people eat the most candy corn? These states, according to Brach’s
It’s that time of year where people must pick a side — either for or against candy corn.
Motel fire in south Wichita forces busy street to close
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire at a motel has caused a section of Broadway to close in south Wichita. The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at the El Rancho Motel at 4510 S. Broadway. The hotel is located just north of 47th Street South. Police are in the area to help with traffic control. […]
KCI Airport is one of the worst in the country for layovers, according to list
FinanceBuzz ranks Kansas City's Airport third worst in the county due to low number of amenities, lounges, and hotels, among other factors.
‘Be Like Bev’: Ascension Via Christi honors inspiring nurse
Nurses often inspire nurses, one woman, in particular, is doing just that inside Ascension Via Christi. Her name is Beverly Haynes, Bev for short.
2 Kansans hit $50,000 Powerball prize, 1 doubling win to $100,000
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two tickets sold in Kansas matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. One player added the multiplier option which doubled the prize to $100,000. The single winning $699.8 million Powerball ticket was sold in California. The winning numbers on October 4 were 12 – 22 – 54 – 66 […]
Kansas businesses that rely on Facebook, Instagram had few options when sites went offline
The outage proved to be a headache for average users and local businesses relying on the social media giant for marketing.
Bright meteor caught on camera in Colorado
Not many people were awake to see a fireball blazing across the sky at 4:30 a.m. Luckily, doorbell cameras never sleep.
New Sedgwick County COVID-19 testing site opens Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department will have a new COVID-19 testing location starting Monday. The site will open at 4115 E. Harry St. in the former Wichita Mall between Big Lots and COMCARE Adult Services. The hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, 8 […]
Day 3 of Riverfest: Cowboy bathtub racing!
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is known as the biggest party of the year, and Saturday afternoon, several Riverfest goers raced in bathtubs. The racers, in teams of three to four people, took to the water in stock tanks to race as fast as they could along the Arkansas River.
Fire damages 12 Winfield apartments Sunday evening
A fire Sunday damaged 12 units at the Walnut Towers Apartments. At around 7:40 p.m., Winfield Fire/EMS responded to a fire on a second-floor apartment.
ABOUT
We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.https://www.ksn.com/
