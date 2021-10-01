Mike Tyson Asks Freddie Gibbs If He Would Win In A Fight Against 6ix9ine
The third season of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson has been packed with noteworthy appearances from renowned Hip-Hop artists, from T-Pain and Waleto Kevin Gates and Joey Bada$$. For the latest episode of Mike Tyson's popular podcast, Freddie Gibbs serves as the show's special guest, and much like the Alfredo rapper's appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this year, this new episode of Hotboxin' is extremely entertaining.www.hotnewhiphop.com
