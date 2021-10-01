Mike Tyson Asks Freddie Gibbs If He Would Win In A Fight Against 6ix9ine

Mike Tyson confirmed his interest in fighting the Paul brothers, saying “they don’t care about being beaten up for a hundred million dollars.”. Tyson is 55 years old, but he is keeping himself in phenomenal shape. Last year, Tyson returned after a 16-year-layoff to take on rival Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing bout, which ended in a draw. Ever since then, there have been rumors that Tyson would fight again, but so far, there has been no opponent given to him. However, if Tyson does indeed fight again, then it appears as though his goal is to make the most amount of money. And the biggest draws right now in the world of boxing are, like it or not, Jake and Logan Paul.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO