CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Coi Leray Says Label Stopping Album Release, Responds To Bullies: "I Hate It Here"

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoi Leray is a crossover superstar in the making, but the aspiring "pop girl" has some major obstacles to jump over right now. Every time she posts anything on social media, her comments are filled with bullies sharing hate messages and shaming her body. On top of that, Coi is apparently having some issues at her label, admitting on Friday that the higher-ups are blocking her album release, despite her thoughts that she's ready.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Coi Leray & Pressa Bust Out Tuxedos For ‘TWINNEM’ Loyalty Anthem

Coi Leray returned with her own version of a bestie anthem on Monday (September 20) titled “TWINNEM.” The Republic Records signee unleashed a dapper accompanying visual with the single which finds Coi and her boyfriend Pressa stunting in white tuxedos. The 24-year-old kicks off the clip enjoying some time at...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Tells Instagram To Stop Bullying Boosie, Calls Him "Official Representative Of Cultural Authenticity"

Boosie Badazz must hold some sort of record when it comes to getting banned from Instagram. After head of Instagram Adam Mosseri explained that Boosie had been permanently banned for displaying nudity on his profile and had simply received too many strikes to keep his account active, the Baton Rouge rapper called it "f**kin' racism" and pleaded with IG to give his official account, boasting 10.5 million followers back so he could, "feed (his) family some more."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Receives Kind Words From Rolling Ray Following Their Beef

When Coi Leray expressed that she was feeling defeated, no one expected encouragement to come from Rolling Ray. The social media influencer has often gone after Leray online with insults and trolling behavior, so when the rapper shared that there was a time when she felt like giving up, he decided to come forward with a new approach.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ts Madison Calls Out Boosie Following Normani & Teyana's VMAs Performance

There has been much talk about "protecting the children" amid conversations regarding Lil Nas X. The rapper-singer has been unveiling an epic rollout to the arrival of his debut studio album MONTERO this Friday (September 17) and critics have not been silent. Several people have taken offense to Nas X's "Industry Baby" music video, his performance where he kissed a man, and his promotional material where he is seen wearing a prosthetic pregnancy belly.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lonr. Shares "Land Of Nothing Real 2" Ft. Coi Leray & Yung Bleu

Lonr. is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who stepped out into the spotlight with the release of his debut EP Land Of Nothing Real last year. That project featured contributions from 24kGoldn and his close collaborator H.E.R., and it housed two of his most popular songs, "A.M." and "Make the Most."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Coi Leray Reveals How Lil Durk Stopped Her From Quitting Music

Amidst her meteoric rise over the last year, Coi Leray has also experienced some of the pitfalls that come with having a viral song like “No More Parties.” While the track has been heavily successful, already going platinum, it’s also come with waves of hate from critics who didn’t enjoy the song or its virality.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule Responds To 50 Cent: "You're Nothing Without Eminem"

It looks like the twenty-year feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule has kicked off once again. During Ja Rule's Verzuz battle against Fat Joe on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, hip-hop fans wondered about 50 Cent's reaction to the event, given his issues with both artists. Irv Gotti stepped into the comments section to silence trolls who continually mentioned the Power producer, saying, "All y'all talking that 50 shit. All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That's all I'm gonna say. Your hero ain't what you think he is. Period. And Facts."
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Coi Leray Releases “Megan Knees Challenge” Song After TikTok Success

TikTok loved TWINNEM, the full song is here. Over the past week a snippet of an unreleased Coi Leray song has been taking over TikTok via the “Megan Knees” challenge. Yesterday the full track titled “TWINNEM” was released on streaming services along with a music video! Between Leray’s lyrics on TWINNEM, TikTok users have been bending at the knee to twerk like Megan Thee Stallion – hence the name “Megan Knees Challenge.” TWINNEM has been used as a sound on TikTok more than 340,000 times since the catchy snippet was released.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Delivers TED Talk on Twerking: ‘My Ass Could Do Magic’

Lizzo delivered a TED Talk about the black history of twerking and body positivity. “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to TED Twerk,” she quipped at the onset. The rapper notes that the August 2021 TED Talk is the first time she’s been in front of a crowd since March 2020; she’s since performed at a handful of shows, including this past weekend’s Firefly Festival. She then opened by talking about how “through the movement of twerking, I discovered my ass is my greatest asset.” “I used to hate my ass, believe it or not. I have my father’s shape and my mother’s side,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Summer Walker Enlists City Girls’ JT To Tease Second Album, ‘Still Over It’

Update: 8:22 a.m. PT (Oct. 5, 2021) – Summer Walker revealed the name of her second album, ‘Still Over It.’ The singer posted a visual teaser from her Over It era dated Oct. 4, 2019. In the clip, she is on a call with JT from City Girls (whom she’s rumored to have collaborated with) while the rapper is still in prison. The women joked, saying, “You already know how it is when we get together.”  Walker also mentioned during a Twitter Q&A that her sophomore LP will have “more tracks than the last” and she will be dropping a single (or two) ahead of its...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

YN Jay Enlists Lil Uzi Vert For "Coochie Scout Pt. 2"

Coochie is always on YN Jay's mind, as he's expressed throughout his entire catalog. In fact, it was on 2020's Coochie Land that he declared himself to be the "Coochie Scout" on one of the album's highlights. This week, he returned with part 2 of the single with some help from none other than Lil Uzi Vert. The two rappers bond over their shared enthusiasm for coochie. "Bitch, you gotta let Uzi fuck you, that's my coochie friend," YN Jay declares on the record. Uzi matches YN Jay's eccentricity over the track for an equally hilarious yet hard anthem.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nelly Tells His Side Of Ashanti Hug Story

It was the hug heard, and seen, around the world. When Nelly walked through Fat Joe and past Ja Rule to hug Ashanti during Tuesday night's Verzuz battle between the two New York legends, the internet went up in flames. The former lovers who, after dating for ten years, according to Ashanti, had not seen each other at all before the "Hot in Herre" rapper walked across the stage to give her a hug in front of a packed crowd and hundreds of thousands of Instagram Live viewers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy