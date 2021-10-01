Coi Leray Says Label Stopping Album Release, Responds To Bullies: "I Hate It Here"
Coi Leray is a crossover superstar in the making, but the aspiring "pop girl" has some major obstacles to jump over right now. Every time she posts anything on social media, her comments are filled with bullies sharing hate messages and shaming her body. On top of that, Coi is apparently having some issues at her label, admitting on Friday that the higher-ups are blocking her album release, despite her thoughts that she's ready.www.hotnewhiphop.com
