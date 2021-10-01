SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘FIFA 22 Legacy Edition’, ‘Survival Z’, ‘Takorita Meets Fries’, and Today’s Other Releases and Sales
Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for October 1st, 2021. We’re kicking off the month with another hefty list of new releases, with a few interesting games and a few not-so-interesting ones. Also: some stuff in between. We’ve got summaries of them all, naturally. We also have a giant list of new sales, as we tend to on Fridays. Let’s check it all out!toucharcade.com
Comments / 0