CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

One person hospitalized, suspect in custody in school shooting in southwest Houston

By Rachel Estrada, Chad Washington
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Houston Police Department#Southwest Houston#Downtown Houston#Kiah#Houstonpolice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

568
Followers
220
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy