One person hospitalized, suspect in custody in school shooting in southwest Houston

View more in
Houston, TX
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
5 unsafe places to avoid in HoustonAmy ChristieHouston, TX
Guardian Angel Search: Customer looking for woman who paid her tab "Tell her my son and I say thank-you" in Humble, TXSoul Screwed SeriesHumble, TX
Couple finds stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat on Liberty Rd. in the Houston Fifth WardSoul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
11 missing people in Houston, Gabby Petito case turns heads to overlooked casesChristy LeosHouston, TX
Suspicious pink postings "exploiting minors" near 4530-4540 Aldine Mail RouteSoul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Related
Suspects identified in deadly Aurora hotel shooting
Aurora police named the suspects who were arrested following a deadly hotel shooting at the Hyatt House hotel at Peoria and Colfax early Saturday.
Aurora woman requests judge not ‘reward half-witted police work’ in mistaken arrest case
An Aurora woman may sue a Denver Police Department officer who mistakenly arrested her while she was receiving treatment for sexual assault at a hospital in 2019.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked vehicle in Commerce City
The Commerce City Police Department says a man died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle.
Highlands Ranch woman arrested in newborn’s death
A Highlands Ranch woman has been arrested in the 2020 death of her newborn child.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Listen: 911 call from man who says he spoke to Brian Laundrie along Appalachian Trail
It's been nearly three weeks now since Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie was allegedly last seen leaving home to go hiking in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.
11-year-old found safe in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Monday has been found safe. Police asked for help finding Ariel on Tuesday morning.
Watch: Fireball in the Colorado sky scares off potential thief
The meteor that many people saw streaking across the sky early Sunday morning made an impact that no one expected.
Woman shot in the knee during domestic violence incident in Brighton
The Brighton Police Department says a man was arrested on Sunday after a woman was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officer shoots, kills suspect in Colorado Springs
A Colorado Springs police officer shot and killed a suspect on Sunday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman missing from Wheat Ridge found near 50th and Federal
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Update 7:08 p.m. Officials said Monday night that Gloria Gonzales was found near Federal Boulevard and West 50th Avenue. Update 1:00 p.m. 10/4: Police found Gonzales’ car and dog in Panorama Park in Wheat Ridge along 35th Ave. and Fenton St. Gonzales is still missing...
18-wheeler uses runaway ramp; driving students learn to handle big rig in mountains
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Traffic in the mountains Monday was slowed down outside Idaho Springs after an 18-wheeler was forced to use a runaway ramp as it made its way toward Denver. Our cameras captured the truck on the side of eastbound Interstate 70 between Idaho Springs and Denver....
I-70 reopens at Eagle after major crash
The Colorado State Patrol says one lane of eastbound Interstate 70 reopened Monday morning after a crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Larimer sheriff’s deputy reprimanded after refusing to mask up in hospital
LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A Larimer County Sheriff’s deputy received a talk “in a good old fashioned way,” according to Sheriff Justin Smith, after the deputy ignored hospital policy to mask up. The Problem Solvers obtained a copy of Deputy Jonathon Sanders’ body cam video from the night of Aug....
CSP: Distracted driving, impairment cause 2 rollovers near Black Hawk
GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State Patrol worked to clear two rollover crashes that happened Sunday morning on Highway 119 near Black Hawk. CSP said one crash was caused by an impaired driver and the other was the result of distracted driving. Neither of the drivers was hurt.
FOX31 Denver
568
Followers
220
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.https://kdvr.com
Comments / 0