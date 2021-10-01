CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario police wrangle horse running loose on the highway

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario put their cowboy skills to the test Friday morning when several callers reported a horse running loose on a highway.

The Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to Highway 7, near Perth, in the early hours of Friday morning to try to wrangle the escaped equine.

Police said they were able to secure the horse on a nearby private property while they searched for the owner.

The OPP said officers were able to make contact with the animal's owner just after 8 a.m.

