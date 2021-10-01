Bandwidth: Xbox Game Pass adds Avengers, expands to Australia, Japan, and more
Xbox Game Pass has given cloud gaming some love this week, expanding the service to Australia and some other regions as well as bringing Marvel’s Avengers into the fold. Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.9to5google.com
