CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bandwidth: Xbox Game Pass adds Avengers, expands to Australia, Japan, and more

By Ben Schoon
9to5Google
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Game Pass has given cloud gaming some love this week, expanding the service to Australia and some other regions as well as bringing Marvel’s Avengers into the fold. Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

9to5google.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

Bandwidth: GeForce Now adds 12 new games including Kena: Bridge of Spirits

In a fairly quiet week for the gaming world, Nvidia GeForce Now announced it would be adding 12 new games including Sheltered 2, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Announced as a part of its latest batch of games, Nvidia GeForce Now is the first place you can stream Kena: Bridge of Spirits from the cloud. The game is available from the Epic Games Store. Other additions to GeForce Now this week include:
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently in stock and available to pre-order at Amazon, Argos, the My Nintendo Store, Game, Smyths Toys and Simply Games. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went,...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Xbox Game Pass Games

Xbox Game Pass is perhaps the best value for money in gaming, giving players access to over 400 titles for one small monthly fee, including every first-party Xbox game, including the likes of Halo, Forza, and Gears of War, as well as dozens of titles from EA and Bethesda, in addition to hundreds of third party games. You will never struggle to find something new to play on Game Pass unless you get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of choice that it offers. But, which games are worth your time? Here are the top 10 best Xbox Game Pass games that you should play right now.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Marvel’s Avengers’ is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Marvel’s Avengers will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on September 30, including all post-launch heroes and missions. In an announcement today (September 28) on the Xbox Blog, it was revealed that Marvel’s Avengers will be coming to Game Pass at the end of this month (September 30). The game has recently celebrated both its first anniversary and launched a massive expansion – Black Panther: War For Wakanda.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Is Xbox Game Pass going to save Crystal Dynamics' Avengers game?

Crystal Dynamics' struggling superhero epic could be looking at salvation as it's added to Xbox Game Pass in a handful of days. We all know Marvel's Avengers would benefit from a boosted player count and it looks like Xbox Game Pass could provide that. It's got "free-to-play game" written all over it, really. Here's everything we know about Marvel's Avengers and Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Is Expanding To Four More Territories This Week

As part of today's Tokyo Game Show 2021 stream, Microsoft announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming will be expanding to Australia, Brazil, Japan and Mexico this week. The rollout is beginning today in Brazil and Mexico, with Australia and Japan getting support from October 1. This brings the total number to 26 countries which now support Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing users to play a range of games on the go via their mobile device and/or Windows PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Avengers#Epic Games#9to5google#Playstation Now#Google Stadia#Xbox Cloud Gaming#Scarlet Nexus#Marvel#Geforce#Ea
Gamespot

Best Xbox Deals In September 2021: Games, Accessories, Game Pass Ultimate, And More

We're not too far out from the holiday season, which means that it's getting to be prime time for deals on all things Xbox, whether you're shopping for yourself or for the perfect gift. Though we're not quite there yet, there are already some wonderful deals on Xbox games, accessories, and subscriptions. Of course, the most sought-after Xbox product this holiday will be the elusive Xbox Series X. Unsurprisingly, we haven't seen any deals on the new consoles, and they are still extremely hard to secure. That said, the great thing about the Xbox ecosystem is that almost every product--games and accessories--is also available on Xbox One. So whether you've managed to secure an Xbox Series X or are still rocking with the Xbox One, chances are there's a great Xbox deal for you. We've rounded up the best Xbox deals below.
MLB
mspoweruser.com

Scarlet Nexus and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

During Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, it was revealed that Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus, as well as a plethora of other games, are coming to Xbox Game Pass. After launching earlier this year in June, Scarlet Nexus is already headed over to Xbox Game Pass, and you don’t have to wait to get your hands on it, as it’s arriving on the service today for console, PC, and Cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming available today in Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico

Starting today, more folks around the world can get in on the Xbox Cloud Gaming action. Announced during Tokyo Game Show, the service is launching in four more territories. Microsoft announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available today in Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico. These countries originally got the beta for Project xCloud (Cloud Gaming’s working title) in November of last year, but now the full service has arrived. It launched in regions like North America, Europe, and South Korea earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Brazil
sirusgaming.com

Xbox Game Pass New Additions Adds 2 Awesome Games as a Surprise

It was already common knowledge that Xbox would be adding 4 new games to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, namely Astria Ascending, Dandy Ace, Unsighted, and Marvel’s Avengers. While very noteworthy additions, Xbox still decided to surprise gamers with two extra additions with the 1st one being AI: The Somnium Files from Spike Chunsoft which will also be the 1st time that the game is available for any Xbox platform.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

Stadia Changelog: Mafia 3 arrives on Pro in place of delayed Unto the End, FIFA 22 is now available

Google Stadia has debuted its new games for October 2021, including the formal arrival fo FIFA 22 and the long-awaited debut of Mafia 3. Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.
FIFA
9to5Google

[Update: Claim now] Google adds five Stadia Pro games for October 2021, including Control

October 2021 sees Google add five Stadia Pro games in only a slight decrease from last month’s particularly notable collection. Update 10/1: The original October 2021 games — Control Ultimate Edition, Hello Engineer – Early Access, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, and Cake Bash — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers. In a last-minute change, Unto The End is no longer coming this month, but will be available for Pro on December 10. It’s been replaced by Mafia III: Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

Samsung October 2021 security update is rolling out now to these Galaxy devices

As we prepare to see the release of Android 12 this month, Samsung is rolling on with its consistent monthly security patches. For October 2021, several Galaxy smartphones are already seeing Samsung push out updates. Here’s the full, continuously updated list. Samsung October 2021 security update – what’s new. Samsung...
CELL PHONES
International Business Times

Xbox Game Pass Adds 7 New Titles; Xbox Live Gold Offers 2 Free Games

After adding a dozen of new titles in September, the Redmond-based tech giant Microsoft is still on a roll as it confirmed the addition of seven new titles to the library of this month's Xbox Game Pass and announced two free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. The new titles...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy