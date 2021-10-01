Score Predictions: Arkansas vs Georgia

It’s a big one on Saturday, as the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 8 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in a top-ten matchup in Athens.

Here is how we see the game going.

Brooks Austin: Georgia 31, Arkansas 17

Arkansas has been in a few four-quarter fist fights already this season. Though they jumped out on both Texas and Texas A&M, they failed to put both of those teams away in the second half. They are a banged-up football team that is coming off one of the most emotional wins in the program's last decade. All of those don't exactly add up for a Hogs team taking on a Georgia team that is peaking physically right about now. They put up a fight early in this game, but Georgia's talent and depth are just too much to handle for four quarters for Arkansas.

Robert Crosby: Georgia 38, Arkansas 10

Sam Pittman has instilled in the Arkansas program the physicality that was a hallmark of his lines during his time at Georgia. It’s served them well so far this year, but Saturday they will be facing a team that has just as much of that physicality in its DNA. Georgia’s defensive front should be able to contain KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas ground game for much of the afternoon. Georgia’s secondary will be tested, but they’ve held up well so far this season. On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia’s running game should be able to get going against the Razorbacks three man front, and Georgia’s young pass catchers can make them pay if they stack the box. This game will be the Dawgs opportunity to cement themselves as one of the top teams going forward.

Andrew Carroll: Georgia 27, Arkansas 14

There's no doubt that Arkansas is a better team than the one Georgia faced to open the 2020 season. Sam Pittman has brought the Razorbacks Program back from the dead, and has a lot of respect for it. Nowhere further is this true than from Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart. This game will look a bit different than the four games before it. Georgia will likely play zone coverage for much of the day, and JT Daniels likely will be limited on his deep shots by a strong Arkansas Defense. This will be a Dogfight, but I do think Georgia is still the better team at this point. Watch for the running back group to have a strong outing in this game.

Harrison Reno: Georgia 35, Arkansas 10

Georgia’s offense in the last two games was rolling with JT Daniels back at the helm under center. With the Razorbacks bringing a much better defense than the last three games for the Bulldogs, I think Arkansas can give Georgia trouble for the first few drives. After a stagnant run game, I think Georgia takes over with their passing game and beat Arkansas with a strong second half.

Evan Crowell: Georgia 24, Arkansas 17

It appears that Arkansas will be one of the best regular-season tests for Georgia. They are a fast, physical football team that wants to control the pace of the game from start to finish. There are a few players on Georgia’s roster that have to step up against the Razorbacks, namely center Sedrick Van Pran, or Arkansas will exploit them all day. The Bulldogs have to play fundamentally sound football to win, and at the end of the day they have the collective talent necessary to beat Arkansas. Though I expect Sam Pittman's bunch to keep it close.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 34, Arkansas 13

Arkansas has continued to prove week in and week out that they are one of the better SEC football teams this season and have now accumulated a good enough resume to have earned a top ten spot in the rankings. With Arkansas' offense being predicated around keeping the ball on the ground to help set up deep shots throughout the game which are two things that Georgia's defense excels at preventing, along with Todd Monken's ability to scheme up a great game plan to dissect the Razorback's defense, I think Georgia comes out on top in this top ten matchup.

