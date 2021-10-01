CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Halloween returns: Pa’s Pumpkin Patch reopens today after a year off

By Brandon Richardson
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

The spooky season is upon us and Pa’s Pumpkin Patch, a Halloween staple for Long Beach residents, is set to reopen Friday after not operating last year due to COVID-19.

“People are very excited about us coming back,” owner Gail Thacker said. “We already have people trying to get in and we’re not open yet.”

The pumpkin patch will be open Friday from 3-9 p.m. Pa’s is open weekends from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekdays as follows:

  • Oct. 4-8: 3-9 p.m.
  • Oct. 10-15: noon-9 p.m.
  • Oct. 18-30: 10 a.m-9 p.m.
  • Oct. 31: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Because the patch is outdoors, masks are not required for entry, Thacker said. For the protection and safety of guests, staff is performing extra clearing and sanitizing daily, she added.

Last year was the first time Pa’s Pumpkin Patch did not open since David “Pa” Thacker established the business 46 years ago. The pumpkin patch moved to its current location at 6701 E. Pacific Coast Highway  17 years ago.

David died eight years ago but Gail and their son Ted have carried on the annual tradition.

“We are very happy to be open again this year,” owner Gail said.

The post Halloween returns: Pa's Pumpkin Patch reopens today after a year off appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

