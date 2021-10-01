Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pharr, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Hidalgo, Elsa, Edcouch, South McAllen, South Alamo, North Alamo Elementary School, A.p. Solis Middle School, Donna Public Library, Donna Police Department, Donna City Hall, North Alamo, Scissors, Donna High School, Austin Middle School and San Juan City Hall. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.