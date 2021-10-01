CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints injury report: Giants rule out starting WR's Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton

By John Sigler
 4 days ago
The New Orleans Saints published their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants, and while they don’t have as many situations to monitor as Big Blue they will be without a couple of high-profile players. Both left tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) and starting center Erik McCoy (calf) will be sidelined on Sunday due to injuries, putting more pressure on a unit that hasn’t played up to its potential through the first three weeks. That’s bad news against an underrated G-Men defensive line.

While linebacker Demario Davis (non-injury related) missed practice on Thursday to join his wife for the birth of their daughter, he returned for a full day’s work on Friday.

But the Giants are shorthanded too, and at many more positions. Their receiving corps will be missing both Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring), who have ranked first and third in targets this year. Second-place wideout Kenny Golladay (hip) is also battling an injury and could be playing on a pitch count. That doesn’t even get into the issues New York’s offensive line and secondary are navigating. They’re facing an uphill battle in New Orleans.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

