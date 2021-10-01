CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Goal for Packers punter Corey Bojorquez: 'Piss off the returner'

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11L0qA_0cEPqtfT00

Hitting bombs isn’t the primary goal for Green Bay Packers punter Corey Bojorquez. He’s learned, through several years in the NFL and studying other punters, that disrupting the returner and limiting return yards is the name of the game.

Bojorquez said Friday that his preferred punt is a 50-yarder out of bounds. He said he learned from Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern just how valuable it can be to take the returner out of the game.

“That’s what I want to do. I want to piss off that returner, just not let him do anything today. Just ruin his day is my plan,” Bojorquez said.

Bojorquez is averaging 48.0 gross yards and 43.4 net yards per punt. Four of his 10 punts have been returned, but he also leads the NFL in punts out of bounds with four and 50 percent of his punts have ended up inside the 20-yard line.

He said “maturing as a punter” and not out-kicking his coverage by focusing on distance is increasingly important.

“I want to be more of an effective punter than just a big ball punter,” said Bojorquez, who hit a 70-yard punt this preseason.

Directional punting has been a major strength for Bojorquez. His ability to hit with distance and hang time – his 4.55-second average ranks third, according to Pro Football Focus – while also mixing in the directional aspect of the punt has helped the Packers flip fields early in the season.

He said he’s happy with the way he’s hitting the ball to start 2021.

“But there’s a lot of room for improvement for me, and I’m always going to think that,” Bojorquez said.

How can he get better?

Bojorquez says he would like to force more fair catches by increasing his hang time. Only one of his 10 punts has resulted in a fair catch this season.

“More hang time on punts. Trying to force fair catches. Even if I’m hitting a punt 50 yards but he’s getting a 10-yard return, 40 net isn’t bad but it’s not what I want to do. So if I can cause fair catches at 50 yards, those 10 yards can cause a huge difference.”

The Packers acquired Bojorquez from the Los Angeles Rams for an exchange of draft picks before the season. He is replacing JK Scott.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2010, but the legendary quarterback continues to be a part of the football world. The former Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets quarterback talks about the league on Sirius XM NFL Radio each week. Just this past week, Favre had a calming message for Packers fans following the blowout loss in Week 1.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kern
FanSided

Why the Packers should let Davante Adams walk after the season

I’d like to first start things out by acknowledging this isn’t going to be a popular take. Davante Adams is the best receiver in football and among the best to ever suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Davante is beloved by many, myself included, which makes this such a...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punt Returner#Punter#American Football#Titans#Pro Football Focus
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Let's start with some Power Rankings history. We enter Week 3 with four teams from the same division gobbling up real estate in the top 10. This has never happened in the history of any power rankings on any website*, and it speaks to the special state of the NFC West.
NFL
National football post

Packers shake off opening loss, down Lions

Aaron Jones scored four touchdowns Monday night, three on passes from Aaron Rodgers, as the Green Bay Packers bounced back from a Week 1 blowout loss by topping the visiting Detroit Lions 35-17. Jones rushed 17 times for 67 yards and caught six passes for 48 yards for Green Bay,...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

The Packers’ Tight End Depth Is Paying Off

The Green Bay Packers are now down two tight ends after as many games this season. Luckily for them, they have enough depth to survive this exact scenario. Jace Sternberger was heading into his third season in Green Bay. He was a third-round pick in 2019 and missed the first two games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was open about it on social media, saying he made a mistake with prescription drugs and alcohol. The team will try to keep the 25-year-old tight end around, but that might not be possible.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com

Packers dominate second half, and knock off the Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — While celebrating one of his four touchdowns, Aaron Jones lost a necklace he wears with a little black football containing some of the ashes of his late father. That was just about the only thing that went wrong for Jones and the Green Bay Packers...
NFL
doorcountydailynews.com

Crosby's field goal lifts Packers over 49ers

The Green Bay Packers needed a last-second field goal by Mason Crosby to preserve a victory over the San Francisco 49ers 30-28. The Packers built up a 17-0 lead thanks to a 54-yard field goal from Crosby, a touchdown pass to Davante Adams from Aaron Rodgers, and a run by Aaron Jones for a score. The 49ers took advantage of a no-call late in the second quarter and had Trey Lance run it in to narrow the deficit to 17-7 at the break.
NFL
wsau.com

Packers Enjoy Off Days After Victory

GREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — Sensing the physical game against the 49ers and a bit of jet lag affecting the team, Packer coach Matt LaFleur gave the team Monday and Tuesday off this week. Their first practice of the week will come Wednesday after film review of the win over...
NFL
The Sanford Herald

Mason Crosby nails 51-yard walk-off field goal to send Packers past 49ers

After Davante Adams’ 1-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter of “Sunday Night Football,” NBC Sports’ cameras panned to the Green Bay Packers’ sideline, zooming in on Matt LaFleur. And you didn’t have to be an expert lipreader to see that the head coach was delivering a few choice expletives that may or may not have been aimed in the general direction of the San Francisco 49ers’ bench.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers win thriller over 49ers on walk-off field goal, 30-28

Mason Crosby﻿'s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game gave the Packers a thrilling 30-28 victory over the 49ers on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. After San Francisco scored a touchdown with 37 seconds left to take its first lead of the game, 28-27, QB Aaron Rodgers completed two passes to WR Davante Adams, followed by two spikes to stop the clock. After the second, just 3 ticks remained on the clock and Crosby, who drilled a 54-yarder for Green Bay's first points of the game, came through in the clutch.
NFL
Red Bluff Daily News

Packers 30, 49ers 28: Top takeaways as walk-off field goal spoils home opener

SANTA CLARA – No confetti showered down on Levi’s Stadium’s field like the last time fans packed a 49ers’ game against the Green Bay Packers. Instead, it was the Packers who stormed the field in celebration, once Mason Crosby made a 51-yard field goal as time expired for a 30-28 victory.
NFL
12up

Packers walk-off win against 49ers was epic

There's something about the primetime games that have been simply outstanding thus far this season in the NFL. Such was the case for SNF in Week 3, with the Packers and 49ers providing us with a great showdown. It looked like San Francisco was going to win late thanks to...
NFL
Packers.com

Corey Bojorquez providing 'exactly what we're asking for' on punts

GREEN BAY – The Packers' coordinators and offensive assistants met with the media over the past couple of days. Here's a sampling of their key comments. I think this is one of the most unique defenses we'll face all year. It's got a long, long history. I remember being able to face it a couple times when we were at Jacksonville, and even prior to that. It's got the Dick LeBeau traditional world, which is organized chaos. These guys do a great job trying to disguise, fool the quarterback, bring pressure from all over, rush five with a bunch of really good football players, so I think it's going to be about communicating and the guys seeing the looks and just being able to talk and work though things throughout the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
75K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy