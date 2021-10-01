Rob Gronkowski doubtful, Patriots list 8 players as questionable for Buccaneers game
There’s a real chance Rob Gronkowski won’t take the field in his return to Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers tight end has been listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. Gronkowski sat out all three practices this week with a rib injury, and earlier in the day Bruce Arians said he’d be a “game time decision.” Off to a hot start — 16 catches, four touchdowns — life will certainly be easier on Bill Belichick’s defense if Gronkowski is sidelined.www.masslive.com
