Rob Gronkowski doubtful, Patriots list 8 players as questionable for Buccaneers game

By Chris Mason
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
There’s a real chance Rob Gronkowski won’t take the field in his return to Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers tight end has been listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. Gronkowski sat out all three practices this week with a rib injury, and earlier in the day Bruce Arians said he’d be a “game time decision.” Off to a hot start — 16 catches, four touchdowns — life will certainly be easier on Bill Belichick’s defense if Gronkowski is sidelined.

The Spun

Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski gets concerning update on rib injury

After a strong start to the season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski may now miss a considerable amount of time due to a rib injury. As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gronkowski suffered multiple fractured ribs during the Buccaneers’ 34-24 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision On TE Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski’s status for Week 4 has been up in the air for the past few days due to a rib injury. On Saturday, the NFL world received an unfortunate update on the All-Pro tight end. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Gronkowski...
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Injury: Buccaneers Tight End Returns Against Rams

UPDATE (6:40 p.m. ET): Rob Gronkowski returned to the sideline following a trip back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ locker room. Original story: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with an undisclosed injury. Gronkowski suffered a hard hit to his side...
NFL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

